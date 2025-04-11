Readers Write

Readers Write: Judicial elections, tariffs, Minneapolis crime, yet another new stadium

Reform judicial selection, please.

April 11, 2025 at 10:29PM
The Wisconsin Supreme Court listens to arguments during a hearing in 2023 at the State Capitol in Madison, Wis. (Ruthie Hauge/The Associated Press)

We should all thank retired Associate Justice David Lillehaug for his commentary about the urgent need to bolster and maintain judicial independence ("Act now before Wisconsin-style judicial elections cross the border," Strib Voices, April 9). His commentary was thoughtful and timely, and it should serve as a wake-up call to all of us. The recent Supreme Court election in Wisconsin was a shocking reminder of how partisan politics and big-money donors have become increasingly present in judicial elections.

Those happy with the outcome in Wisconsin are no doubt celebrating that a “liberal” justice won the election. But the terms “liberal justice” or “conservative justice” should be oxymorons in our judicial system; there ought not be any such creatures. Unfortunately, that is not the current reality. Almost every report on United States Supreme Court decisions includes commentary on the liberal/conservative split. And it’s common knowledge that some attorneys will look to commence their cases in those jurisdictions in which the courts routinely rule along the preferred ideological line. As Lillehaug so eloquently noted, this is not how our system of justice is supposed to work. So, not only should we thank him for his commentary, we should all copy it and send it to our state and federal elected representatives. Even if you don’t completely agree with Lillehaug’s proposed modification of how judges and justices are selected, send it to your representative and challenge them to find a better solution.

Opinions about our nation’s courts have become increasingly negative in recent years. This may be one step toward moving those opinions back to where they should be.

Larry Clark, Roseville

TARIFFS

I think economic policy should come from your head, actually

Referring to his latest jarring tariff reversal, President Donald Trump said he “Just wrote it up ... we didn’t have access to lawyers. We wrote it up from our hearts.” Trump, who is known to be averse to listening to contrary advice, prefers to surround himself with those who tell him exactly what he wants to hear. He also doesn’t like to spend time doing research. He feels more comfortable going with his gut instinct than taking someone’s learned advice, however well thought out.

Trump, who has filed for bankruptcy at least four times, seems to be in over his head. His highly questionable reasons for slapping tariffs on virtually all our trading partners don’t make sense to most economists.

If Kamala Harris was setting in motion the same economic scheme as Trump, one can imagine the titanic uproar that would be coming from the Republican side of the aisle.

Mark O’Neill, St. Michael

It’s sadly fitting that on this 100th anniversary of the publishing of F. Scott Fitzgerald’s “The Great Gatsby,” we appear to be living in a similar age of profligacy, foolhardiness and disregard for others. Consider this passage from “Gatsby,” and substitute the names “Trump” and “the Republicans” for Tom and Daisy. It seems quite apropos of our times: “They were careless people, Tom and Daisy — they smashed up things and creatures and then retreated back into their money or their vast carelessness or whatever it was that kept them together, and let other people clean up the mess they had made.”

Skip Senneka, Mound

TRUMP ADMINISTRATION

There goes ... everything

Weeks ago, I started to write a letter to the editor about the incompetent Department of Government Efficiency approach for finding waste in the government, but suddenly there was a barrage of hand grenades began being thrown into our democracy. I couldn’t keep up. The government blackmailed universities, dismantled government agencies, terminated inspectors general, cut programs indiscriminately, threatened Greenland and Canada, stopped grants for scientific research, threatened media outlets and eliminated diversity, equity and inclusion programs.

Before I could take a breath, they fired military officers, canceled foreign aid, sent immigrants to prisons in El Salvador, bungled a measles outbreak, claimed that Ukraine invaded Russia, threatened law firms and discussed war plans on an insecure text message. It continued with firing thousands of federal workers (oops, brought some back), reducing aid to food banks, detaining foreign graduate students, challenging the courts, cutting disaster relief and rewriting history.

Then we began extorting our allies and our trading partners with on-again, off-again tariffs while bragging about demanding their subservience, regardless of the damage to our own economy from the chaos.

The United States was founded on lofty ideals, but we no longer have the moral high ground. We are not a model democracy. We can’t talk about human rights. We are not a reliable ally. We don’t honor our commitments. We are not a dependable trading partner. We are no longer the leader of the free world.

This damage is permanent. Once President Donald Trump is gone, who will trust the United States anymore? The world will remember that we re-elected this bully knowing exactly who he was.

Rochelle Eastman, Savage

CRIME IN MINNEAPOLIS

A safer city, courtesy of Brian O’Hara

The Star Tribune column reads: “A welcome drop in crime in Minneapolis” (April 7).

The Twin Cities area owes a profound thank-you to Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O’Hara for several reasons, this drop in crime being one of them. He came with real leadership skills to take the position of chief of a troubled police force. O’Hara communicates in a measured and professional manner. He has been a very visible, uniformed presence in combating violent crime.

Most recently, the chief has had the courage to implement an intelligent policy to deal with urban encampments. We know that people without permanent housing are part of an extremely complicated situation that deserves more resources. Encampments have never been a good idea for the people living in them, let alone for the communities adjacent to and directly affected by them. O’Hara understands that the compassionate pleas to not remove encampments fail to acknowledge that the problem has been allowing them to establish in the first place. The new policy of using the Minneapolis Police Department to prevent encampments more or less defines de-escalation. This is an excellent example of compassionate police work.

As a society, we citizens can assist O’Hara in his work by supporting policies that redirect political will to address the housing needs in our state.

Bravo to you, Chief O’Hara. You are appreciated.

Richard Cousins, Edina

SPORTS TEAMS

Oh goody, another stadium

The April 3 Star Tribune announced, “Taylor cedes ownership of Timberwolves,” a story in which billionaires are buying out a billionaire. The article also suggests the new owners are expected to want a new arena. This means Minnesota taxpayers will be asked to pay a portion of it. We are always told, of course, that professional sports teams bring business for hotels, restaurants and bars, among others, and support the state tax base. Really? I pay high sales tax, high income tax and sky-high real estate tax. I guess I haven’t noticed all the help from professional sports, but I think the billionaires are doing fine.

Added to which, I own retail service establishments that provide jobs for employees and services for customers, which altogether supports the tax base as well, but no government agency has ever offered to help build any of my properties. What’s wrong with this picture?

Earl Faulkner Sr., Edina

