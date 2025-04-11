Readers Write: Judicial elections, tariffs, Minneapolis crime, yet another new stadium

•••
We should all thank retired Associate Justice David Lillehaug for his commentary about the urgent need to bolster and maintain judicial independence ("Act now before Wisconsin-style judicial elections cross the border," Strib Voices, April 9). His commentary was thoughtful and timely, and it should serve as a wake-up call to all of us. The recent Supreme Court election in Wisconsin was a shocking reminder of how partisan politics and big-money donors have become increasingly present in judicial elections.
Those happy with the outcome in Wisconsin are no doubt celebrating that a “liberal” justice won the election. But the terms “liberal justice” or “conservative justice” should be oxymorons in our judicial system; there ought not be any such creatures. Unfortunately, that is not the current reality. Almost every report on United States Supreme Court decisions includes commentary on the liberal/conservative split. And it’s common knowledge that some attorneys will look to commence their cases in those jurisdictions in which the courts routinely rule along the preferred ideological line. As Lillehaug so eloquently noted, this is not how our system of justice is supposed to work. So, not only should we thank him for his commentary, we should all copy it and send it to our state and federal elected representatives. Even if you don’t completely agree with Lillehaug’s proposed modification of how judges and justices are selected, send it to your representative and challenge them to find a better solution.
Opinions about our nation’s courts have become increasingly negative in recent years. This may be one step toward moving those opinions back to where they should be.
Larry Clark, Roseville
TARIFFS
I think economic policy should come from your head, actually
Referring to his latest jarring tariff reversal, President Donald Trump said he “Just wrote it up ... we didn’t have access to lawyers. We wrote it up from our hearts.” Trump, who is known to be averse to listening to contrary advice, prefers to surround himself with those who tell him exactly what he wants to hear. He also doesn’t like to spend time doing research. He feels more comfortable going with his gut instinct than taking someone’s learned advice, however well thought out.
Trump, who has filed for bankruptcy at least four times, seems to be in over his head. His highly questionable reasons for slapping tariffs on virtually all our trading partners don’t make sense to most economists.