Readers Write: Judicial elections, tariffs, Minneapolis crime, yet another new stadium

Those happy with the outcome in Wisconsin are no doubt celebrating that a “liberal” justice won the election. But the terms “liberal justice” or “conservative justice” should be oxymorons in our judicial system; there ought not be any such creatures. Unfortunately, that is not the current reality. Almost every report on United States Supreme Court decisions includes commentary on the liberal/conservative split. And it’s common knowledge that some attorneys will look to commence their cases in those jurisdictions in which the courts routinely rule along the preferred ideological line. As Lillehaug so eloquently noted, this is not how our system of justice is supposed to work. So, not only should we thank him for his commentary, we should all copy it and send it to our state and federal elected representatives. Even if you don’t completely agree with Lillehaug’s proposed modification of how judges and justices are selected, send it to your representative and challenge them to find a better solution.