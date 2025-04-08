Act now before Wisconsin-style judicial elections cross the border

Opinion editor’s note: Strib Voices publishes a mix of guest commentaries online and in print each day. To contribute, click here.
Regardless of its outcome, the campaign that ended last week was the latest in a series of Wisconsin judicial election embarrassments. Ostensibly nonpartisan, it was anything but. State and national political parties, politicians and contributors jumped in with both feet, spending $100 million.
Sharing media markets and 300 miles of border, Minnesotans saw what was happening next door. Minnesota is similar to Wisconsin in so many ways. Now we need a state constitutional amendment to make sure that what Wisconsin just staggered through won’t happen here.
The judiciary is supposed to be independent, nonpartisan and professional. When I took the oath of office as a Minnesota Supreme Court justice, I understood that I was leaving the world of politics and entering the world of precedent and principle. But that’s not what recent elections in Wisconsin have been about.
They were not about who would be the more thoughtful, fair-minded and collegial justice. They were not about who would apply prior decisions to craft practical, durable rules of law. Rather, willing or not, the candidates served as proxies for national political movements and officeholders. Wisconsin’s recent judicial elections have undermined public trust and confidence in the integrity and independence of the judiciary.
And what message do these elections send to prospective candidates for the Wisconsin appellate courts? The message is: Don’t even think about it if you can’t or won’t tacitly affiliate yourself with a political party and its related networks and contributors. Don’t do it if you can’t or won’t make public statements on hot-button issues, thereby hinting that you’ve pre-judged certain kinds of cases. And don’t do it if you can’t or won’t stand outsiders taking effective control of your message and your life story.
This message is entirely antithetical to what judges should be: professional neutrals who listen carefully, consider thoroughly, then administer justice fairly using the governing law and the evidence. Big-money, high-intensity, Wisconsin-style elections discourage highly qualified judges and lawyers from seeking to serve.