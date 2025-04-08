Act now before Wisconsin-style judicial elections cross the border

Instead of putting the seat on the ballot at the next general election, vest the decision whether to retain the judge in a new, independent constitutional entity: the board of judicial retention. In the first two years of the term, the board would monitor and evaluate the judge’s performance. Then it would decide whether to retain the judge for the full term. Toward the end of the term, in the same manner, the board would evaluate and vote on whether to retain the judge or declare a vacancy. The decision to oust a judge and declare a vacancy would require a two-thirds vote.