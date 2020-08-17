As I read the article regarding the park police removing the last Powderhorn Park encampment, I was left wondering, with two weeks of preparation: Why did the powers-that-be utilize law enforcement for this task? (“Park police remove last Powderhorn camp,” front page, Aug. 15.) Where were the social workers, community leaders, citizen patrols and elected officials? We keep hearing that there are other groups better suited to peacefully doing tasks that law enforcement now is expected to resolve without conflict, injury or abusing the freedoms of peaceful groups. Here was a prime example where the elected officials who are in favor of defunding, disbanding and otherwise remaking law enforcement could have demonstrated how easily they would have removed this group. I am positive the police officers would have gladly stepped aside and let the “experts” show them how simple it is to accomplish without incident.

The only logical conclusion I can reach is that possibly it’s a lot easier to condemn the police than proactively put your “solutions” to the test.

Steve Mengelkoch, Corcoran, Minn.

The writer is a retired law enforcement officer.

As a resident of downtown Minneapolis, I am saddened by the Aug. 14 editorial, “Tent camps aren’t the right solution.” That may be accurate, but the promised 110 shelter beds available in the next three to four months are a drop in the bucket. Where are all the people chased from the parks to go? This is a complex issue, and the solutions must be nuanced yet bold. I expect more from my City Council and from my newspaper.

Judy Mackenzie, Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS POLICE

Some seemingly clear solutions

There seems to be some support for defunding the police. To me the need is to defund the military costumes that seem so prevalent among police departments. From the armored vehicles to the SWAT outfits, get rid of them and pull that money into specialized areas for community support. It would seem that if you dress someone up like they are part of an invading force, they will behave like an invading force. Put on blue shirts and badges and they will behave like the responsible dedicated civil servants they are. Of course, some always have been and always will be bullies. The union has to acknowledge that and deal with these individuals accordingly.

Mike Tierney, Wayzata

I was very disappointed and frustrated to learn that the officer involved with the racist Christmas tree incident is back on the job (“Cop fired over racist holiday display rehired,” front page, Aug. 14). After the killing of George Floyd, subsequent protests and the unfortunate destruction of parts of our beautiful city, one has to wonder why these reinstatements are still occurring. The citizens of Minneapolis have spoken loudly and have said that racist police officers are not wanted on our police force. What needs to happen to prevent an individual unelected arbitrator from overriding the collective voice of the citizens? Allowing Minneapolis to employ only those officers who can rise to the needs of our time is critical. I believe the Minneapolis police chief’s decision should be final, but if arbitration must be a part of the solution, could this duty reside with officials who directly answer to an existing elected body involved with the administration of our city?

Frederick Law, Minneapolis

TRUMP IN MINNESOTA

More of the same. We don’t want it.

President Donald Trump came to Minnesota on Monday under the premise of talking about jobs and the economy. Instead, he used the same divisive rhetoric and attacks that we’ve seen all along (“Trump flies to Minnesota, takes first swings over the Twin Cities riots,” StarTribune.com, Aug. 17).

Minnesota is in pain and Minnesotans are hurting. COVID-19 has infected more than 65,000 people. Thousands of our neighbors are out of work. We should be coming together to heal and advance racial and economic justice. It doesn’t help when the president further politicizes the killing of George Floyd and tries to pit us against one another. That won’t heal our communities and rebuild trust in our neighborhoods. In contrast, Vice President Joe Biden and Sen. Kamala Harris talk about the need to unite the country and restore the soul of the nation. Leaders should aim to bring us together, even when we disagree.

We may see more of Trump in Minnesota this fall. But it will be the same tired routine from the last four years. Normally, we could ignore him. Given the challenges we face — including COVID-19 and addressing systemic racism — we need to hear unity from our leaders. I doubt we’ll hear that from Trump during the campaign. For that reason, maybe he should stay home and save taxpayers some money.

Ruhel Islam, Minneapolis

POSTAL SERVICE

Mail is just sitting there, waiting

It is Sunday night and I’m on my 9:30 break at the main Minneapolis post office. I am still thinking about the approximately 8,000 first-class large envelopes and second-class magazines normally sorted today for delivery on Monday. They were set aside to be sorted on Monday for delivery on Tuesday. Once upon a time this was called delaying the mail. Now, for some, it is fiscal responsibility. I prefer to call it political malfeasance.

The lobby of the downtown post office has a 1935 dedication plaque. President Franklin Delano Roosevelt’s name is on the plaque. Postmaster General James Farley’s name is there. A 1948 plaque lists the names of 10 Minneapolis post office employees who “gave their lives in war.” The walls of this building could tell countless other facts and stories. This building and other buildings, large and small, across this nation are the scene of a future story that will one day be told. I hope it is one where the people of this nation, the true owners of the Postal Service, can once again trust it to deliver the mail in a timely fashion.

Galen Naber, Roseville

The writer is a postal clerk.

I’m heartened to see the U.S. Postal Service in the news front and center. “It’s about time” is all I have to say — we’ve always known we have the support of the public, but it’s nice to see it in print. During my career with the post office, I saw many, many changes but none so devastating as this current one: leaving mail behind. That goes against every grain a postal worker has. We were taught from day one that we don’t go home until the mail is done, no matter what. The union and management always have different ideas about staffing, but still, the mail goes out on time whether by overtime or additional staffing. The reason? The people of the United States expect us to deliver their mail. That’s it. Universal delivery is written into our Constitution. Some of us were lucky enough to perform that service for our country and we understand how important a piece of mail is.

I never appreciated the Postal Service until I joined the Air Force and went to England when I was 18. My mother and both grandmothers wrote to me at least weekly, and being so young and totally alone over there, I felt like the luckiest girl in the world when we went to the post office and I had a letter in my mailbox. Nostalgia aside, though, because the vast majority of us communicate instantly nowadays, the mail contains much more. Many veterans get their prescription medicines through the mail, and speaking of veterans, the USPS is the largest employer of veterans in the country.

Being employed by the USPS for 35 years was more than just a job for me, it was a privilege.

Cathy Hanson, Minneapolis

The writer is the editor for the Minneapolis Area Local, American Postal Workers Union.

