Readers Write: Health care, IRS cuts, missing plant in the Oval Office

I’ve noticed that the two businessmen currently running the country, Trump and Musk, are apparently only familiar with one side of the balance sheet. While they have not hesitated to dismantle departments and programs, fire veterans, decrease Veterans Affairs services, discontinue humanitarian aid, threaten to cut funds for research, etc., all in the name of cutting waste and fraud, they have done the same at the Internal Revenue Service (“Erosion of IRS puts its mission in peril,” front page, March 11). Decreasing funding for the IRS decreases their ability to find fraud and catch those who don’t pay their taxes. Thus, the revenue side of the balance sheet is weakened. Any good businessman knows that you need to pay attention to both expenses and revenue. Could it be that depleting the IRS means less scrutiny for Trump, Musk, Jeff Bezos, Mark Zuckerberg and other wealthy supporters of the current administration? Hmm ... seems convenient.