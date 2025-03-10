Minnesota could be a leader in requiring coverage of GLP-1 drugs for obesity

Obesity and its complications disproportionately impact low-income individuals who cannot afford preventive treatment. Your economic status should not be a determinant of your health outcomes and yet it is, especially in this country. Why do we treat health care as a luxury that only the wealthy can afford without the risk of financial repercussions? We need to require health plans to provide coverage for these treatments in order to prevent complications for all patients, not just those who can afford treatment in the status quo.