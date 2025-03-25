Readers Write: Health care, freedom to read

•••
I’ve always been proud to live in a rural community, where people work hard and help their neighbors. But when it comes to health care, I’ve seen firsthand how broken the system is for rural families like mine. A number of years ago, I spent nearly 200 days in the hospital and had eight surgeries. We came terrifyingly close to bankruptcy trying to cover the costs. Eventually, I had no choice but to leave our community and take a job in the Twin Cities just to get health insurance that would cover what we needed. Being forced to leave home and family just to afford basic health care coverage shouldn’t happen — not to me, not to anyone.
Rural folks are tough, but we’re being stretched too thin. Hospitals are closing, doctors are in short supply and care is becoming farther and farther away. Many people I know skip appointments or delay treatment because it’s just too expensive or takes too much time to travel. That puts lives at risk. We need to turn this around. Rural hospitals need support to stay open, and we need to bring more health care providers to small towns like ours. We also need to expand telehealth options and make sure every rural family has affordable insurance so no one has to make the hard choices my family had to. No one should have to leave their community just to access the care they need. Our leaders must make rural health care a priority.
AJ Peters, Browerville, Minn.
As Minnesota’s state unit on aging, the Minnesota Board on Aging writes to you today to let Minnesotans on Medicare know about a critical federal benefit that is scheduled to end Sept. 30 — telehealth services. Loss of telehealth services will negatively affect thousands of Medicare beneficiaries, many of whom are older Minnesotans, who rely on this service to access medical care.
Telehealth is especially helpful to rural Minnesotans who, without access to this benefit, would often be required to travel great distances. Of course, this important benefit is also used by our urban beneficiaries, as it increases access to medical providers and medical care. The ending of federally covered telehealth services is not only potentially detrimental to the health of people on Medicare, it also may reduce their independence.