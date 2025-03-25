Readers Write: Health care, freedom to read

Rural folks are tough, but we’re being stretched too thin. Hospitals are closing, doctors are in short supply and care is becoming farther and farther away. Many people I know skip appointments or delay treatment because it’s just too expensive or takes too much time to travel. That puts lives at risk. We need to turn this around. Rural hospitals need support to stay open, and we need to bring more health care providers to small towns like ours. We also need to expand telehealth options and make sure every rural family has affordable insurance so no one has to make the hard choices my family had to. No one should have to leave their community just to access the care they need. Our leaders must make rural health care a priority.