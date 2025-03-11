Readers Write: GOP town halls, recession fears, Columbia protester’s arrest
Minnesota’s GOP representatives in Washington aren’t sworn to the small businesses, working people, farmers or seniors in their district — just the Trump and Musk agenda.
Republican Party claims that protesters at Republican congressional district offices are “paid” and “outsiders” are an attempt to avoid taking responsibility for the chaos and harm inflicted by the party on many Americans as it pursues its agenda (“GOPers pressured to continue town halls,” front page, March 9).
Take GOP House Majority Whip Tom Emmer for example. In his own words, “My job is to make sure that whatever we get on the floor gets passed” (“Minn. lawmakers share opinions on president’s opening weeks‚” front page, Feb. 17). His understanding of his role is not about representing the small businesses, working people, farmers and seniors in his district. It is about President Donald Trump and Elon Musk’s agenda.
It also seems a bit hypocritical for Emmer to take this position about people not from his district. I suspect he has no problem with “outsiders” pouring massive amounts of money into his campaign. According to OpenSecrets, Emmer’s 2024 campaign received 88% of its contributions from sources outside Minnesota — let alone his district. These donors are not constituents — they are outsiders seeking to buy influence.
Emmer needs to answer to all Americans and step up and take responsibility for what the party is doing and allowing to happen. To do so would show a measure of honesty and integrity sorely lacking in the Republican Party of Trump and Musk.
Leif Grina, Minneapolis
I find it quite rich (double entendre intended) that Republican legislators quickly dismiss protesters as insincere and even paid performers to create spectacle for TV news.
Jennifer DeJournett, executive director of the Minnesota Republican Party, says about the protesters visiting lawmakers’ offices to demand town hall meetings, “It’s sort of manufactured outrage in an area where they don’t even live.” And Speaker Mike Johnson says, “They’re doing this for the cameras. We all know it.”
And yet, they will quickly accept campaign contributions from outside their congressional districts.
To all of the Republican legislators who think like this, we’ll let you in on something that may be even more intimidating to you: We are sincere; we are angry; we are your constituents from your districts and we want you to face us to explain how you can continue to support the vandalism and possibly espionage of our country’s cyber infrastructure by people who have no security clearance. We want you to explain your support for the betrayal of America’s values and allies, the chaotic and clownish approach to cutting government spending so billionaires can get a tax cut, and myriad other atrocities being done to the people and economy of this nation and the world.
You swore an oath to support and defend the Constitution and to “well and faithfully discharge the duties of the office.” The duties of the office include representation, legislation, constituent service and communication, and electoral activities. You cannot represent people you do not listen to!
So either stand up and do your duties or step down and let your position be filled by someone with the courage to listen and work with us to rebuild the destruction you have allowed to happen. We have a lot of work to do now to make America great again.
Sheila Miller, Golden Valley
Any elected official, Democrat or Republican, has the responsibility to meet with their constituents — those who support them and those who don’t! Recent comments by Republican leadership that call for House members not to conduct town hall meetings are another sign of politicians who are out of touch with their constituents and, frankly, don’t value them. Once elected, they should represent all the people in their districts. When explaining their positions on policies, bills supported and votes taken they should understand that criticism and outrage are parts of the job as much as praise and approval!
Jim Smola, Apple Valley
ECONOMIC FEARS
What’s a recession to a billionaire?
The headline in Monday’s Minnesota Star Tribune reads “Trump won’t rule out recession.” Yes, Trump, his Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and his billionaire buddy Musk talk blithely about a recession. Bessent compares it to a “detox.” Musk calls it necessary pain. Trump implies this is what happens when you are doing “very big” things to reconfigure the economy. Ask yourself: Will a recession in any way have a negative impact on the daily lives of Trump, Musk, Bessent or any of the other millionaires and billionaires who surround and advise the president? No! In fact, they will likely leverage their vast wealth to purchase more stock at the depressed prices they will have created.
On the other hand, how many people will lose their jobs because of the recession Trump is creating? How will a tumbling stock market impact the financial well-being of retired people who use their retirement accounts to supplement their Social Security? What we also know is that Trump and his billionaire buddies who are bringing us this recession will soon tell us that the only way to deal with it is to make their massive tax cuts for the wealthy and corporations permanent. And MAGA has decided those massive tax cuts will be paid for by slashing Medicaid and other programs that provide support for what Musk has called the “parasite class”!
Roland Hayes, Shoreview
“Trump won’t rule out recession,” reads a headline in the Monday Star Tribune. He says payoff “takes a little time.” No surprise, Mr. President: When you hit rock bottom with anything, the only way you can go is up.
Lynn Bollman, Minneapolis
FREE SPEECH
It can happen here
I just saw the harrowing Brazilian movie “I’m Still Here,” winner of the 2025 Academy Award for Best International Feature Film. It tells the story of a dissident political activist who was disappeared and killed by the military government.
I used to watch such films with some detachment, confident that our government included enough checks and balances to prevent similar reprisals against political rivals. I now watch them for clues of a potential road map for our increasingly authoritarian government. I have been appalled to see Trump’s henchmen threaten and punish the press, universities, law firms, anyone who challenges our would-be “king.”
The parallels with Brazil became far too close for comfort with the news that immigration authorities had arrested Mahmoud Khalil, a pro-Palestinian activist with a green card, and whisked him to Louisiana, many miles away from his pregnant wife in New York (“ICE arrests Palestinian student activist leader,” March 10). They are threatening to deport him for his role leading protests at Columbia University — and Trump is promising more such arrests.
Do we no longer honor the First Amendment? Do we start arresting foreigners, even with valid green cards, for exercising their free-speech rights? Do we then move on to U.S. citizens who speak out against Trump? Do we start whisking them away to remote locations and eventually begin “disappearing” them?
I used to believe that was unthinkable in the United States. No longer.
Suzanne Perry, Columbia Heights
Scanning the news headlines and reading as many jaw-dropping details as can be stomached, one has to conclude America is undergoing a political coup and to plainly say so is an important first step in defending democracy. This administration’s purge of civil servants in key agencies is undermining our government’s ability to function. Its utter recklessness and contradictory policy goals are confusing the markets, our trading partners and consumers. And we are now on notice that our right to free speech is no longer guaranteed. If Khalil, a lawful U.S. green card holder, can be arrested and detained for exercising that right, then we are all at risk. Why this is happening is anyone’s guess, but history clearly indicates we are on the path to fascist rule and those of us who love democracy must do everything we can to resist and express opposition.
Bob Worrall, Roseville
