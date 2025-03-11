Readers Write: GOP town halls, recession fears, Columbia protester’s arrest

Scanning the news headlines and reading as many jaw-dropping details as can be stomached, one has to conclude America is undergoing a political coup and to plainly say so is an important first step in defending democracy. This administration’s purge of civil servants in key agencies is undermining our government’s ability to function. Its utter recklessness and contradictory policy goals are confusing the markets, our trading partners and consumers. And we are now on notice that our right to free speech is no longer guaranteed. If Khalil, a lawful U.S. green card holder, can be arrested and detained for exercising that right, then we are all at risk. Why this is happening is anyone’s guess, but history clearly indicates we are on the path to fascist rule and those of us who love democracy must do everything we can to resist and express opposition.