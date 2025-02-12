Readers Write: Funding cuts, American heroes, Christianity

The man Chuck Chalberg would valorize by co-opting the words of a University of Chicago conservative does a disservice to the historian and is an attempt to intellectualize his political misconceptions and must be challenged (“How celebrities and/or heroes are made today,” Strib Voices, Feb. 10). Can Charles Lindbergh, who was a Nazi sympathizer, really be considered an American hero? Can a man intent on retribution, an enabler of a nonelected billionaire who is disassembling institutions of democracy, whose VP suggests his illegalities are above the purview of the court system, ever be considered a hero? Chalberg believes this man will bring an end to the “deep state,” which, like the threat of massive illegal voting, is a myth of the far right that threatens the democracy Chalberg wants to save.