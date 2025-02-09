Fanning the fame: How celebrities and/or heroes are made today

It must be noted, review-style, that the book in many respects is a history of what Boorstin labeled the “Graphic Revolution,” meaning the explosion in the modern era of everything from print to photography to film to television to advertising. Yes, it was the conclusion of this eminent historian — who later was librarian of Congress — that the image had come to reign supreme long ago. More than that, and worse than that, images not only were shoving reality aside, but were also eclipsing American ideals.