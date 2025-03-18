Readers Write: Free speech at the U, Walz town halls, continuing resolution

In yet another concession to Trump’s threats, the University of Minnesota has given up its trust in the First Amendment. In the wake of protests over the war between Hamas and Israel, the Board of Regents has opted to muzzle the voices of those “addressing matters of public concern or public interest.” Since when does a public university have the right to determine what can be talked about and what can’t? What message does this give our students and faculty if their right to publicly protest is curtailed? Giving U President Rebecca Cunningham the authority to determine what institutional statements will be allowed is akin to granting Trump the right to determine whom the Department of Justice will prosecute. It makes no sense!