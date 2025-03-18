Readers Write: Free speech at the U, Walz town halls, continuing resolution

•••
It’s very disheartening to hear that Minnesota’s flagship campus is moving to restrict speech at this critical moment (“U approves limits on faculty speech,” front page, March 15). Public universities are tasked with providing research, knowledge and education for the betterment of society, across subjects as diverse as medicine, art and politics. To do this effectively, a university’s faculty must be able to comment on the issues of the day with the confidence that their leadership will back them.
Stripping University of Minnesota faculty of the ability to address current issues and events will not make the university stronger. Columbia University has managed to lose support from all parties by acting with cowardice in the past 18 months, and is now desperately attempting to please the Trump administration. That is an impossible task for any institution that does not cater to President Donald Trump’s every whim. Nevertheless, Columbia is now cooperating with immigration authorities and stripping degrees from former students in a disgraceful attempt to salvage federal dollars. Columbia’s story should serve as a warning sign to universities who act timidly and reactively to political controversy.
Universities must stand up for truth and free expression in the face of threats, even if it means going to court. By giving in to external political pressure, institutions of higher education sacrifice both a core virtue and their ability to serve as a guiding force in our society. The University of Minnesota should reverse course and enable its faculty to speak freely.
Brian Wagenaar, Eden Prairie
•••
Several March 17 letter writers emphasized what they see as “limits” on free speech and academic freedom (“Free speech has its limits”). I question these limits. I see free speech in the academic area as fragile and worthy of more flexibility. These are mainly young people exploring ideas in a place where disagreement and exploration are encouraged.