Readers Write: Department of Education, free speech at the U

As a school nurse, my DEI “offenses” are frequent — and critical.
•••
There is a new web page where you can now report all diversity, equity and inclusion activities to the federal Department of Education: EndDEI.ed.gov. While I await the wrecking ball that is reportedly coming for the DOE, allow me to highlight a few of my recent DEI offenses. As a school nurse, I have many:
• Conducting countless phone calls and meetings and reviewing student health records to determine what individual needs (and strengths) students have so they can best succeed academically. These are kids with diverse needs and backgrounds who by law deserve access to a free and appropriate public education.
• Working with health staff across the district to support student mental health, and creating a welcoming, supportive environment (this may include using a preferred name — eek! Or acknowledging, even celebrating, various cultures) where students can learn about their own health, learn skills to cope with everyday difficulties, and, as they get older, navigate systems of care with more independence.
• Reviewing the scenarios that pop up daily in the school health office (I could write a book!) and considering how the student and family’s insurance, language, transportation and other factors impact their access to care.
Under the Individuals with Disabilities Education Act, eligible students can receive free services at school for speech, fine and gross motor skills, cognitive and developmental delays, autism, physical disabilities and health conditions that impact learning. This law guarantees inclusion for your child. If your own kid doesn’t benefit, ask around — students from red or blue states; from rural, urban or suburban homes or no home; of all hues and beliefs; from private, public or home school all benefit from these services.
Efforts like this give kids the opportunity to develop to their full potential and make America great. Is the special education system perfect? Nope. But would I want students across the country to get their access to these services interrupted or axed? Also nope. In education, as in health care, if you’re not taking an individualized approach to provide every kid what they need to succeed, or not laser-focused on including every kid regardless of their race, resources or disability, you might as well stay home. It is foundational and functional. Call it DEI or call it doing your job, do it ’til the cows come home.
Katy Schalla Lesiak, Minneapolis
•••
The Senate has confirmed Linda McMahon as secretary of education. Her mission is to cut the federal DOE, even though 60% of voters oppose this action. With a combined total of nearly 50 years as university faculty, we feel this would have profound consequences for our state.
As college professors, our main job is workforce development. An estimated 85% of the jobs needed in 2030 haven’t been invented yet. We make sure students have the knowledge and skills to match what Minnesota needs. Right now we have a dire need for workers in health care, business, science and engineering. Our economy simply cannot thrive without educated workers to fill the state’s future needs. Right now, with a 3% unemployment rate in Minnesota, there is not room for experimentation and gambling on our future.
The DOE plays a big role providing financial aid: Pell Grants, work-study and student loans. Without it, many students may be shut out of college. This agency also offers support for underrepresented groups. It is essential that our workforce mirrors our population for several economic, ethical and practical reasons.
The department oversees degree program accreditation, ensuring that programs meet standards. Eliminating this would reduce program merits, lowering student potential to compete and do well in tough job markets. It also provides educational research and innovation. This benefits teachers and students by discovering what is working in their fields. In addition, the DOE enforces laws that protect student loans, provides help for students affected by school closures and safeguards students’ civil rights. Without these laws, students could be exploited by diploma mills and ruthless for-profit institutions.
Please contact your elected leaders’ offices with your concerns about the effect cuts would have on Minnesota’s higher education system, students and future economy. You may reach your Congress members by calling the U.S. Capitol switchboard: 202-224-3121.
Mary Kramer and Dawn Larsen
Kramer is an associate professor and Larsen a professor emeritus at Minnesota State University, Mankato.
ACADEMIC FREEDOM AT THE U
Free speech has its limits
Every American has a right to protest peacefully. However, what we have seen on U.S. college campuses is anything but peaceful. Jewish students are being singled out and threatened. Their education interfered with. Texts from college deans that have been published reveal a mockery of Jewish students and their concerns.
The main problem I have with the March 12 commentary “U Board of Regents must not fold on defense of academic freedom” by professor Scott Laderman is the hypocrisy it represents.
Where are the protests of the treatment of Uyghur Muslims by the Chinese government? More than a million of them have been arbitrarily detained in China, with some undergoing forced sterilization. Would Laderman approve of U students screaming and trying to intimidate Chinese students?
In the Middle East, Hamas, Hezbollah and Iran fought to keep Syrian President Bashar Assad in power (Syria allowed armaments to be sent by Iran to Hamas and Hezbollah so they could attack Israel). Assad, however, has committed genocide on his own people and left his country in ruins. According to estimates from various human rights groups, he is responsible for the deaths of 350,000-600,000 Syrians, many of them women and children. Is it OK to intimidate and yell at Syrian students on college campuses, Mr. Laderman?
If you wish to protest atrocities in the world peacefully, so be it. The regents at the University of Minnesota should always support peaceful protests. But at least be consistent in your outrage.
Mary D. Weiss, St. Paul
•••
Laderman fails to recognize the difference between “free speech” and “antisemitism.” To deny professor Raz Segal the Director of the Center for Holocaust and Genocide Studies position is not a denial of free speech, but rather an affirmation that someone espousing antisemitic hate speech crosses the line as a human rights threat. Not only did he not denounce the Oct. 7, 2023, attack that killed 1,200 people in Israel, but he also accused the Israeli people of racism and white supremacy. Segal went on to say that Israel is a “settler colonial project,” again crossing the line of acceptable free speech. To deny that antisemitism exists on campuses across the country is just foolish!
Bruce Burton, Bloomington
•••
A recent letter writer provided an excellent analysis of the resolution proposed by the University of Minnesota Board of Regents that would prohibit statements by the university on issues of public concern (“This is no time for timidity,” March 6). The letter ends with a quotation of John Stuart Mill warning about the triumph of evil when good people do nothing. Another similar warning comes from Martin Niemoller, the German theologian. It begins: “First they came for the socialists, and I did not speak out — because I was not a socialist.” It ends: “Then they came for me — and there was no one left to speak for me.”
Perhaps the regents should read the inscription above the entrance to Northrop auditorium: “Founded in faith that men are ennobled by understanding / Dedicated to the advancement of learning and the search for truth / Devoted to the instruction of youth and the welfare of the state.”
Michael W. McNabb, Lakeville
