Readers Write: Foreign policy, Tina Smith, HCMC, housing

The Trump administration wavering on its backing of Ukraine and making concessions to Russia amounts to capitulation and a major victory for Putin (“Trump says he and Putin will begin talks to end war,” front page, Feb. 13). As if that were not bad enough, it is also a signal that the U.S. is a member of NATO in name only. The Western alliance, which for decades stood as a bulwark against totalitarian regimes and anti-democratic forces, is in metaphorical tatters. The new go-it-alone strategy is not just counterintuitive, it is counterproductive. The U.S. has become unreliable on the world stage, picking ridiculous fights with longtime allies (Canada, Denmark), and absurdly proposing to kick out Gazans and transform the area into a kind of casino wonderland, to name just a few stunning developments. And we haven’t even entered into the second month of Donald Trump’s second administration. Trump is proving to be a foreign policy arsonist, which, for a real estate developer, is kind of mindblowing.