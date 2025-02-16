Readers Write: Foreign policy, Tina Smith, HCMC, housing
Let’s face it: The U.S. is a lousy ally.
•••
The Trump administration wavering on its backing of Ukraine and making concessions to Russia amounts to capitulation and a major victory for Putin (“Trump says he and Putin will begin talks to end war,” front page, Feb. 13). As if that were not bad enough, it is also a signal that the U.S. is a member of NATO in name only. The Western alliance, which for decades stood as a bulwark against totalitarian regimes and anti-democratic forces, is in metaphorical tatters. The new go-it-alone strategy is not just counterintuitive, it is counterproductive. The U.S. has become unreliable on the world stage, picking ridiculous fights with longtime allies (Canada, Denmark), and absurdly proposing to kick out Gazans and transform the area into a kind of casino wonderland, to name just a few stunning developments. And we haven’t even entered into the second month of Donald Trump’s second administration. Trump is proving to be a foreign policy arsonist, which, for a real estate developer, is kind of mindblowing.
Phillip Trobaugh, St. Paul
•••
Trump and Putin making decisions about the fate of Ukraine is like the two biggest bullies on the playground taking toys away from the smaller kids.
Jeanne Martin, Northfield
•••
The front page of the Feb. 12 Minnesota Star Tribune features an article about Trump’s plan to take over Gaza and develop it into a resort owned by the U.S. (“Trump is envisioning Gaza as a tourist area”). The article refers to Trump’s plan as “audacious.” There is only one term that should be used to refer to Trump’s plans — ethnic cleansing. Ethnic cleansing is a crime against humanity. Headlines should read “Trump’s plans for war crimes still on hold,” or something similar.
Although some of his lackeys keep trying to make it sound like Trump is doing something other than ethnic cleansing (i.e.: temporarily displacing the population while their homes are rebuilt), Trump makes it clear: No Palestinians would be allowed back to their homeland. Rather than parroting language about resorts and real estate values, the press should remind us of other similar crimes — the forced removal of Jews from their homes in Europe, the slaughter of Tutsi people by the Hutus, the “cleansing” of Bosnian Muslims and the massacre at Srebrenica. These are the most horrific crimes humans can commit, because they deny the humanity of an entire group based on their personhood. Until the press, our politicians and indeed all people of conscience start to call these plans what they are, we are all enabling a crime against humanity.
Phil Deering, Minneapolis
TINA SMITH
Thanks, Tina
How refreshing to read Tina Smith’s story about leaving the Senate (“Why I’ll leave the U.S. Senate after serving out my term,” Strib Voices, Feb. 14). If only all of our elected officials acted as if they weren’t constantly running for re-election. As she pointed out so well, there is plenty of younger talent ready to take over.
Mike McDonald, St. Paul
HCMC PLAN
Good things ahead for HCMC
In response to the Feb. 10 Star Tribune article “HCMC on path to reshape downtown,” the plan is indeed bold and needed. Yes, it is a costly one. However, it will continue to serve the citizens of Hennepin County and the entire state of Minnesota with high quality and excellence in patient care, educational programs and medical and health research.
The current hospital building has served well for one third of HCMC’s nearly 150-year history. Prior to its completion in 1976 and for a period of seven years, it was the most scrutinized hospital project in the history of this community. During those years there were two county referendums, studies by the Citizens League, Metropolitan Health Board, Minnesota Department of Health and other medical organizations that weighed in on whether HCMC should be rebuilt. Several county boards of commissioners and citizen committees directly addressed the needs and costs and promoted a new hospital. HCMC was renewed and it partnered with shared physical facilities and services with what was then the nearby Metropolitan Medical Center.
The new plan envisions a future that can provide for the changes and challenges in health care delivery long into the 21st century. It also assures a sustained pipeline of trained physicians, paramedics and a host of other allied health professions. It will allow for growth of its community and medical research foundations. Most importantly, it will continue to be the premier safety net hospital for the county and the state, available to all in need.
Thomas R. Mattison, Edina
The writer was HCMC administrator from 1977 to 1984.
A PLACE TO CALL HOME
Homes for all
With the shortage of housing in our state, the Minnesota Legislature needs to enact statewide zoning reform to provide more homes for our neighbors and fellow Minnesotans.
As a retired active duty veteran, I decided to return to Minnesota because I know Minnesotans value community and helping others. I have seen great strides in housing for veterans in the Minneapolis area, and I know that we can expand this to help with the housing problem for all who live in our great communities and state.
Homes are more than a roof and walls. They are the foundations of love, kindness and learning. A place to grow and learn values that support the common good. In a home we learn the value of cleaning, sharing and caring — values that we carry into adulthood and values that directly support community.
We need to tackle our housing shortage at a state level because where we live across Minnesota shouldn’t determine our ability to access and afford a place to live. Not only that, but a small number of our town and city councils have passed ordinances that have exacerbated this problem — pushing the solution onto other Minnesotans when this is a problem we can solve together.
I have given over 28 years of service to my nation for many reasons, but one of the biggest reasons was so that all of us can have the opportunity to support our community, to be better neighbors together — and that starts with a home. It’s time for the Minnesota Legislature to get zoning reform done.
Jonathan Swoyer, Minneapolis
The writer is a contractor with the U.S. State Department.
•••
“Minnesota Nice” is a backhanded compliment. It implies that Minnesotans may be superficially friendly, but that fundamentally, we’re cold and standoffish.
I don’t think there are many Minnesotans who think of themselves that way, though. Every time I’ve moved somewhere new in the Twin Cities, I’ve always been able to find neighbors who were excited to meet me, who were welcoming and who were curious about what benefits fresh blood would bring to their community. I’ve always felt that same thing when someone new moved in down the street, too: the excitement of wondering who they could be, and what I could learn from them.
The recent article about the Metropolitan Council’s population growth forecast predicted that Minnesota is going to be getting a lot of new neighbors in the coming years (“Slow growth forecast for population,” front page, Feb. 12). I think the rest of the country’s snide references to “Minnesota Nice” are going to get shut up pretty quickly; I think the Minnesotans I know are going to be thrilled by the implications of more people coming to our cities. More economic growth, more incoming talent — and more fascinating new friends! And if someone wants to move to Minnesota, they’ve already proven that they have one feature of a great neighbor; they’ve got great taste!
Alana Hawley, St. Paul
