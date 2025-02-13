Tina Smith: Why I’ll leave the U.S. Senate after serving out my term

Time flies. When I got to the Senate, Archie and I weren’t grandparents, but now we have four grandkids, all under the age of 5. And with our sons, Sam and Mason, and our daughters-in-law, Emily and Julia, all living in Minnesota for the first time, we plan to spend lots of time with them, as well as with my dad, who turns 95 this June, and our entire extended family of siblings, nieces and nephews. Archie and I have been married for 41 years, and we have a lot we’re looking forward to doing together, but a big part of the plan involves simply being around to cook dinners, organize sleepovers, go on field trips and just step in whenever an extra pair of hands are needed.