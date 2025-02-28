Readers Write: Education, minimum wage, copper theft

Apparently, the bar for abject, pointless cruelty by the Donald Trump and Elon Musk regime is not yet low enough. I see the purge of anything seemingly DEI-related now includes the cancellation of a concert featuring a collaboration of the U.S. Marine Band with a group of high school musicians. This is about who the students are — students of color who auditioned for this opportunity through a Chicago organization called Equity Arc. We know that words like “equity” and faces of any color other than white are the ultimate triggers for MAGA Republicans, who believe that by removing people and programs from their sight means they will cease to exist.