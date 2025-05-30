Readers Write: Education, food

An open letter to University of Minnesota President Rebecca Cunningham and the Board of Regents: It’s time to join other universities and stand up to the threats from President Donald Trump and his administration’s efforts to impose restrictions on research and academic freedom. The attacks on Harvard will continue until SCOTUS makes a ruling favorable to the First Amendment. Sitting on the sidelines, hoping to fly under the radar is a terrible strategy. The president has a history of not honoring agreements, so there is no guarantee that federal funds will not be threatened or actually withheld for some suspected or fictitious infraction — support for the Palestinians suffering genocide, unfounded accusations of antisemitism on campus, relying on diversity, equity or inclusion in hiring or student admissions, etc.