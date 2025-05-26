Opinion: Big Ag’s corporate culture of indifference has been years in the making

In order to promote the corporate agenda, groups such as the Republican-aligned Farm Bureau help to promote corporate policy. Farm Bureau members are encouraged to run for public office, not to promote our democracy, but to further the corporate agenda and protect their own corporate interests. “When an Activist Group Comes to Town” encourages proponents of modern agriculture, aka corporate agriculture, to “work to create a ‘farm-friendly’ environment in your county and township.” More specifically, it instructs them to “Vote for and support pro-agriculture candidates for county commissioner and township officer. Actively recruit farmers to serve as elected officials, and don’t be afraid to take your turn serving as a township supervisor. Work with your farm groups to educate local elected officials about modern agriculture. Make sure farmers are represented in land use planning discussions in your county … . Be there to support other farmers in your community as they apply for a permit for a new or expanded facility.”