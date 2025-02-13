Readers Write: DEI, Democrats' message, Gulf of Mexico

In response to Brehm’s Feb. 11 column, I’m sending a rare letter (I’ve been a subscriber for over 40 years but have only sent a few letters). I disagree that it is the Democrats' message that is the problem. Instead, it was mainly Trump’s willingness to say whatever was needed regarding inflation to barely win a few swing states. For example, he promised to lower inflation on Day One but instead the opposite has happened with his tariffs, etc. I’m a fiscal conservative who used to vote for common-sense Republicans such as Arne Carlson and Jim Ramstad. As such, I’m in favor of (as are most Democrats I know) reducing federal spending. But we are “apoplectic” because an unelected billionaire is cutting spending illegally and with no analysis (and with the desire to cut taxes for rich people/corporations at the expense of the poor). Brehm also does not list key Democratic messages (freedom of choice, climate change and sensible gun control) that most Americans do agree with.