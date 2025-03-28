Readers Write: COVID-19 response, democracy versus autocracy, political double standards

We spent 13 years seminary teaching in Africa, living much of that time either next door to or under a dictatorship, ample time to observe how these autocracies emerged from failed attempts at egalitarian governments. Before the 2016 elections, we had moved back to the U.S. and watched with dread a candidate posing as a super savior from “them” (meaning whatever you don’t like about your country right now) bashing the press, bashing the courts — standard moves for would-be dictators. It didn’t help my anxiety that I happened to be reading Philip Roth’s “The Plot Against America.” The parallels frightened me. Back then I was predicting that President Donald Trump’s first action, if he won, would be to repeal the 22nd Amendment, a doable step toward the president-for-life status beloved by autocrats. I was wrong about that; the stars, or his ducks, didn’t align for him in his first term. But the front-page March 26 headline, about executive action to “overhaul nation’s elections,” tells me my prediction looks right this time around (“Trump pushes big voting changes”). He’s on his way toward fulfilling an election promise that we’d never have to vote again. 22nd Amendment, and America, watch out!