Readers Write: Air crash tragedy, health care, egg prices

This month my elderly mother had an acute infection and had standing lab orders from her physician, yet she could only secure a lab appointment 15 days after her symptoms began. Waiting 15 days for a basic lab test and prescription harms patients. I wish I could say this scenario was the exception, but it is definitely the rule. Allina’s lack of timely care appointments and outsourcing of simple lab work that could be done in-house within minutes is detrimental to patient care. The unionization of physicians should have alerted Allina executives that their providers are overextended. Similarly, the fact that patients are underserved should be a red flag. The time has passed for Allina executives to walk back their inhumane policies that prioritize executive profit over care, or they will self-destruct and take us all down with them.