Readers Write: Afrikaner refugees, Inter Miami vs. Minnesota United, tariffs

The latest news is that white South Africans have been given refugee status and were fast-tracked to the U.S. in less than three months. Following this order, the Trump administration announced that temporary protected status had been canceled for Afghan refugees and they have been asked to leave the country. None of these Afrikaners were in refugee camps or transported to the U.S. by nonprofit organizations. No, the U.S. taxpayer paid for their flights. Their claim for coming to the U.S. is that they were being discriminated against and killed in their own country. Yet, a South African court has ruled there is no truth to those claims. It is not without notice that apartheid occurred in this country, with white citizens discriminating against Black citizens until the government changed the laws in the 1990s. That said, in many large cities in South Africa, segregation is still present.
President Joe Biden granted TPS to the Afghan refugees, many of whom served as our interpreters and fought alongside American troops during the two-decade conflict. Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem has stated that there is no need for TPS, as Afghanistan is now safe for them to return. But their country is still under the rule of the Taliban, who are exactly the same people these refugees fled. They will certainly face the possibility of being put to death for supporting our country, which now wants to expel them. Who is speaking out in support of these Afghan refugees?
Is the fact that Elon Musk is from South Africa just a coincidence? Maybe or maybe not! He publicly spoke about having white Afrikaners migrate to the United States. It seems that President Donald Trump continues to reward Musk for disassembling the federal government. I guess $38 billion in federal contracts, loans, subsidies and tax credits was just not enough.
Jan McCarthy, Eden Prairie
I do not know enough to comment on the merits of granting refugee status to the white South Africans brought to the United States. I certainly wish them well in their new home. But surely, their situation cannot compare to another place where over 52,000 people have been killed, 18,000 of them children, where recently 15 unarmed medics on an aid mission were gunned down in cold blood, and where now starvation from the cutoff of food supplies is threatening to kill far more. That place is Gaza, those people are Palestinians, and America’s ally, Israel, is doing the killing, with 70% of their bombs and bullets supplied by the United States. Certainly, America should prioritize humanitarian assistance based on need.