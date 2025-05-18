Readers Write: Afrikaner refugees, Inter Miami vs. Minnesota United, tariffs

The latest news is that white South Africans have been given refugee status and were fast-tracked to the U.S. in less than three months. Following this order, the Trump administration announced that temporary protected status had been canceled for Afghan refugees and they have been asked to leave the country. None of these Afrikaners were in refugee camps or transported to the U.S. by nonprofit organizations. No, the U.S. taxpayer paid for their flights. Their claim for coming to the U.S. is that they were being discriminated against and killed in their own country. Yet, a South African court has ruled there is no truth to those claims. It is not without notice that apartheid occurred in this country, with white citizens discriminating against Black citizens until the government changed the laws in the 1990s. That said, in many large cities in South Africa, segregation is still present.