Rash: Unite on the right to, and rights of, a free press

The world has become accustomed to President Donald Trump using his metaphorical bully pulpit to attack journalists by labeling them an “enemy of the people.”
So it seems novel when a new global leader from America with a literal pulpit instead prays for journalists — and praises them.
“Let me, therefore, reiterate today the church’s solidarity with journalists who are imprisoned for seeking and reporting the truth while also asking for their release,” Pope Leo XIV said last week in his first address to the media.
The church, he continued, “recognizes these witnesses — I am thinking of those who report on war even at the cost of their lives — the courage of those who defend dignity, justice and the right of people to be informed, because only informed individuals can make free choices.”
A pope’s “main job is to communicate the gospel, the good news for humanity, so they think very deeply about communication,” said the Rev. Christopher Collins, vice president for mission at the University of St. Thomas. This thought process, he added, “is about as foundational as it gets.”
That ethos was evident when the pope pontificated further by saying that “We are living in times that are both difficult to navigate and to recount. They present a challenge for all of us, but is one that we should not run away from.