After a busy morning of COVID-19 news in Major League Baseball, the Twins and Cleveland will continue their four-game series tonight at Target Field (7:10 p.m., FSN).

The Twins ran into the Shane Bieber Express on Thursday night in the series opener.

With Jake Odorizzi still not close to returning to the rotation, the Twins will start Randy Dobnak (0-1, 2.25) tonight against RHP Mike Clevinger (0-0, 2.57).

CLEVELAND LINEUP

Cesar Hernandez, 2B

Jose Ramirez, 3B

Francisco Lindor, SS

Carlos Santana, 1B

Franmil Reyes, DH

Jordan Luplow, LF

Domingo Santana, RF

Beau Taylor, C

Oscar Mercado, CF

TWINS LINEUP

Max Kepler, RF

Josh Donaldson, 3B

Jorge Polanco, SS

Nelson Cruz, DH

Eddie Rosario, LF

Jake Cave, CF

Marwin Gonzalez, 1B

Luis Arraez, 2B

Alex Avila, C