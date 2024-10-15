RandBall: Selling the Twins makes a lot more sense than buying them

Attendance at Target Field flatlined in 2024 at 1,951,616. If we can suggest that 2020 (no fans), 2021 (limited fans for part of the year) and 2022 (pandemic emergence) were all impacted by COVID, the 2024 figure was the lowest for the Twins in any non-COVID season since 2004 (way back when they still had several seasons left in the Metrodome).