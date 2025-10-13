Ramstad: Andrew Dayton’s foundation hits the gas at a moment of high tension for charities

“My experience as someone growing up in this town with a ton of privilege,” Andrew Dayton said, “is that philanthropic decisions have largely been driven by perspectives of people like me. In other words, I have resources to give, therefore I get to decide which program gets funded. I came to realize those decisions were often based on who did I know that invited me to an event and I was moved and I gave. That generated a whole lot of generosity, but it hasn’t produced the outcomes that we might expect.”