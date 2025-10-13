Ramstad: Andrew Dayton’s foundation hits the gas at a moment of high tension for charities

New charities formed with laudable purposes, generous donors and motivated organizers often suffer from the same early funding problem as many great startups.
They call it the “stagnation chasm.” It happens when charities find early success but get stuck in a middle ground without the funds or time to achieve ongoing momentum for their charitable aim.
Andrew Dayton, son of a former governor and a descendant of the Dayton and Rockefeller business fortunes, started a foundation seven years ago that aims to help donors find effective charities in Minnesota to donate to, including those that may be facing this kind of chasm.
“There are a lot of good ideas out there. We’ve done hundreds of evaluations,” Dayton said. “I can say with a ton of confidence that most nonprofits, the vast majority, are doing really meaningful work. Some are doing extraordinary work. And it’s really hard to tell the difference unless you dive into the numbers, unless you follow the outcomes.”
In 2018, Dayton started Constellation Fund with a kind of built-in think tank that evaluates nonprofits with the rigor of an econometrics consultant or a forensic accountant.
Now, at a moment when Minnesota’s nonprofit organizations are under immense pressure after some high-profile frauds and a pullback of federal government funds, Dayton is seeking to expand Constellation Fund’s reach and influence.
He’s just brought in some high-profile help: Allison O’Toole, who steadied the MNsure health exchange as its CEO from 2015 to 2018, when Dayton’s father, Mark Dayton, was governor.
A former lawyer and aide to Sen. Amy Klobuchar, O’Toole then became CEO of Second Harvest Heartland, the state’s largest food distribution charity. She led it through the pandemic and another period of expanded need as inflation hit in 2022 and 2023.