A Ramsey County judge and former University of Minnesota attorney has been elevated to state Court of Appeals.

Jennifer Frisch was appointed Wednesday to the bench by DFL Gov. Tim Walz to replace Chief Judge Edward Cleary, who is retiring at the end of the month.

Frisch, 49, currently is the assistant chief judge for Ramsey County District Court, where she presides over civil and criminal matters. One of those cases she is overseeing is the sprawling legal battle over control of Bremer Financial, the state’s fourth-largest banking company.

Frisch was appointed to the district court in 2014 by DFL Gov. Mark Dayton and won election in 2016.

“I’m honored to appoint Judge Frisch,” Walz said in a statement. “Throughout her legal career, she has been an impartial, fair jurist and her commitment to justice has been unwavering.”

Previously, she served as senior associate general counsel at the University of Minnesota, where she represented the University as trial and appellate counsel in state and federal courts.

Among her most high-profile work on behalf of the university occurred in 2013 when the school was sued by former women’s golf coach Katie Brenny who claimed she was pushed out of the job because she was a lesbian. A judge awarded Brenny $360,000.

Frisch also worked in private practice with Minneapolis-based Kelly & Berens.

She earned her undergraduate degree from Macalester College in St. Paul and her law degree from the University of Minnesota.