Slim margins in two Ramsey County elections held up in recounts, handing victories to Arden Hills City Council candidate Kurt Weber and District 7 Ramsey County Board candidate Kelly Miller.
Recount winners declared in close Arden Hills, Ramsey County Board races
The recounts conducted last week were publicly funded because the margin was close enough to qualify.
The development of the Twin Cities Army Ammunition Plant (TCAAP) has been central to Arden Hills city politics for many election cycles — and development of the site, one of the largest pieces of undeveloped land in the metro, is one of the county’s priorities.
Both of the newly elected officials will be part of that ongoing work.
Arden Hills elects Kurt Weber
In Arden Hills, Weber held a five-vote lead over David Radziej on election night. After the recount, Weber’s lead was four votes.
Weber, chair of the city’s planning commission, supported a plan for more housing at the TCAAP site and campaigned on continuing negotiations with the county. He will replace outgoing council member Thomas Fabel, who supported his campaign.
He will be part of a three-member majority that favors more housing on the site as the council guides development at TCAAP with Ramsey County.
In 2023, the council appointed themselves to the board responsible for developing TCAAP with Ramsey County. They re-started negotiations with the county to develop the site, rezoning it to allow up to 1,960 housing units.
Ramsey County Board seat goes to Kelly Miller
On the Ramsey County Board, Miller will represent District 7, comprising Maplewood, North St. Paul and White Bear Lake. She will fill the seat of outgoing Ramsey County Commissioner Victoria Reinhardt, who has been on the board for 28 years.
Miller, a Maplewood resident, works as the director of Interfaith Action of Greater St. Paul’s Department of Indian Work.
On Election Day, Miller held a 28-vote lead over Sarah Yang. After the recount, she still came out ahead: Miller received 15,435 votes, while Yang received 15,404. The county canvassing board will certify the results Dec. 4.
Miller is one of two new members elected to the board this month. Tara Jebens-Singh was elected to represent District 1, covering Arden Hills, Gem Lake, Mounds View, North Oaks, Shoreview, Vadnais Heights and White Bear Township, plus parts of Spring Lake Park and Blaine.
A special election to fill the vacant District 3 seat, representing Falcon Heights and parts of St. Paul, will be held Feb. 11.
