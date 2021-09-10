A Japanese cream puff chain. A made-to-order doughnut shop. A cafe that's also ... a bank? These are some of the new food and beverage tenants at the Mall of America.

The mall announced four spots that have recently opened, plus another five that are in the works.

Now open:

Capital One Cafe (Level 1, South) is a place to do some banking while grabbing a Peet's coffee.

DeLeo Bros. Pizza (Level 1, East) expands from its first location at the Southdale Center in Edina, bringing its New York-style slices to Bloomington.

Mason's Famous Lobster Rolls (Level 3, North) serves six styles of the lobster sandwich, reflecting the regional tastes of New England, from Connecticut to Maine.

Uni Uni (Level 1, East) has opened its second Minnesota location (the first is in Dinkytown) for its bubble teas with fruit, milk or cheese foam.

Coming soon:

1st RND (Level 1, South), a sports bar that originated in Canada, will broadcast all the big games on its high-definition video walls.

Beard Papa's (Level 3, North), an international chain that started in Japan, offers customizable cream puffs; choose your shell and your filling.

Duck Donuts (Level 3, West), prepares vanilla cake doughnuts, with made-to-order toppings. The national chain's first Minnesota store is in Woodbury.

Ichiddo Ramen (Level 3, North) is a rapidly expanding, Minnesota-based fast-casual ramen place specializing in a rich pork bone broth. This is one of several new outlets in the works.

Opa! of Greece (Level 3, South), a Canadian franchise, does quick-service Mediterranean cuisine, with souvlaki, platters, salads and wraps.