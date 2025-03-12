What two top lawyers with Minnesota roots learned about making a merger successful

I’ll start with the good: I firmly believe that over the years, what I saw as the most important thing is that cultural fit. Especially in a professional services industry. We’re not selling widgets, maybe it’s less important for a manufacturer. What we sell is the knowledge that our attorneys have, the advice that they give to the clients. We need our attorneys, our paralegals, to be happy, to enjoy the environment they’re in, to feel like their job is fulfilling and rewarding. And if you combine different cultures, it’s very hard to keep that chemistry up. ... Without that trust and that culture, I think that’s where a combination can go sideways. For me, that’s the No. 1 thing.