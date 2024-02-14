PWHL MINNESOTA GAMEDAY

vs. Ottawa, Xcel Energy Center, 7 p.m. Wednesday

TV: Bally Sports North

Jerry Zgoda's preview:

Opening bell: Minnesota will play on without star forward Taylor Heise, the PWHL draft's first overall pick last fall. She was injured in the first period of Canada's 6-1 victory over Heise's U.S. women's national team in the deciding seventh game of this year's "Rivalry Series" at Xcel Energy Center. Both coach Ken Klee and GM Natalie Darwitz termed it an upper-body injury that Klee said will keep her out of games Wednesday at home for sure and likely Saturday at Ottawa as well. She was seen with her arm in a sling. "Given this high level of hockey — with international hockey and the PWHL — she's just taking a beating with these open-ice hits they're allowing," Darwitz said. "It doesn't bode well for the skilled players who carry the puck. Knowing Taylor, she's superhuman. She'll probably be back sooner than what her prognosis is."

Watch her: Newly acquired defender Sophie Jaques, the 2023 Patty Kazmeier Memorial Award winner, is expected to make her Minnesota debut after Sunday's trade with Boston. The 10th overall pick in last fall's league draft, who signed a three-year contract, has played seven games so far without a goal or an assist. "I definitely was in shock," Jaques said about the trade. "I couldn't believe it was happening, but I'm excited to be here."

Forecast: The PWHL resumes play after a break for international play. Minnesota hasn't played since a 4-1 loss at Toronto on Feb. 3 while several players went to play for the U.S. national team in the "Rivalry Series." Minnesota is second among the six teams, two points behind first-place Montreal and five ahead of last-place Ottawa, Wednesday's opponent. Gabbie Hughes, from Lino Lakes, Centennial High School and Minnesota Duluth, will be back at the X for a second game in four days. She also played against Canada on Sunday.