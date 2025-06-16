Opinion: What happened to us? Is violence now the cost of public service in Minnesota?

As a school board member in Edina, I’ve seen the temperature rising for a long time. What used to be political disagreement has turned personal, even dangerous. I’ve experienced such vile social media posts, emails and implied threats that local law enforcement has increased patrols near my home multiple times during my tenure. I’ve seen my address — and my family’s schedule — shared publicly by accounts on both far-right and far-left platforms. I’ve had to be escorted to my car after public meetings. I’ve been warned that people know where my kids go to school. During COVID, I stopped letting my children open packages at home because I didn’t know what might be inside. And this is just the tip of the iceberg.