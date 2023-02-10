Protolabs' shares rose 20% in early trading Friday after the Maple Plains-based contract manufacturer said it was narrowing its focus on two promising businesses.

The news came as the company announced a fourth quarter loss of $115.1 million, or $4.24 a share, after taking a $118 million goodwill impairment charge related to several factors including the closure of their Japan business last year.

Robert Bodor, Protolabs' chief executive, told analysts on the company's earnings call that he was not satisfied with the fourth quarter results but recognized positives in the business to build on and a new narrower strategic focus for the new year.

"I am confident that a sharper focus on fewer priorities will allow our organization to succeed in 2023 and ultimately drive greater value for our shareholders," Bodor told analysts.

Adjusted quarterly earnings and revenue did beat expectations. Adjusted earnings were $7 million, or 26 cents a share, when analysts were expecting 21 cents. Revenue for the quarter was $115.6 million, down 6.5% from the fourth quarter of 2021.

Bodor said the company will now focus going forward on its injection molding and integrated computer numerical control, or CNC, offerings. This will allow the the company to leverage the Hubs distribution network it bought in 2021.

CNC automated machining was a bright spot in the fourth quarter, with revenue up 6% to $46.6 million. Revenue from injection molding was negatively impacted by macroeconomic events and declined 14% to $44.9 million.

The company this year is focusing on reducing lead times and creating new molds for the injection molding. Bodor says the company now has seven-day standard lead times for new molds.

The focus on injection molding and the CNC offerings means less focus on Protolabs' 3-D printing and sheet metal services, which combined accounted for $23.9 million of revenue in the fourth quarter.

Shares of Protolabs were trading at $38.35, up 26% in early trading Friday. Its shares over the past 52 weeks have ranged between $22.04 and $61.14 a share.