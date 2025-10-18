Protesters pack parks, sidewalks and streets at ‘No Kings’ rallies in Minnesota

Minnesotans rallied to demonstrate against President Donald Trump and his administration at dozens of sites across the state Saturday, packing parks, sidewalks and street corners as part of the nationwide “No Kings” protest movement.
Their objections ranged from ongoing ICE raids to the federal government shutdown, from Medicaid cuts and the treatment of immigrants to the deployment of National Guard units to major U.S. cities. They chanted, cheered and waved American flags as passing carshonked in support.
“It will get worse before it gets better,” said Jason Yorek of St. Louis Park, who joined a large rally near Hwy. 100. “But things like this plant seeds of hope. It’s a good reminder that there are tons of people that believe this current president and his administration do not represent what they stand for.”
Minnesota GOP Chair Alex Plechash denounced the rallies in a statement issued the day before they were held, calling them “a prepackaged Washington playbook imported to insult Minnesota voters.”
“They say ‘No Kings,’” Plechash said, “but they’re bankrolling a kingdom of radicals, bureaucrats, and unelected elites.”
There were no reports of organized counterprotests, and only a few individuals were spotted at the rallies in apparent opposition.
In downtown Minneapolis, music echoed as a crowd jammed Commons Park near U.S. Bank Stadium, where attendees beat drums, chanted and marched in the area. They waved signs reading “No Kings, No Lies” and “Are we great again yet?” in apparent reference to Trump’s “Make America Great Again” slogan.
At the park, Attorney General Keith Ellison led a moment of silence for the victims of the Annunciation Catholic School shooting in August and for former House Speaker Melissa Hortman and her husband, Mark, who were killed in a politically motivated attack in June.