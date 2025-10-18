Twin Cities

Protesters pack parks, sidewalks and streets at ‘No Kings’ rallies in Minnesota

They gathered at several locations Saturday to protest the Trump administration, joining demonstrations that crossed the nation.

By Greg Stanley and

Kyeland Jackson

The Minnesota Star Tribune
October 18, 2025 at 10:55PM
Thousands of people march through the streets during a No Kings protest in downtown Minneapolis on Saturday. (Alex Kormann/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Minnesotans rallied to demonstrate against President Donald Trump and his administration at dozens of sites across the state Saturday, packing parks, sidewalks and street corners as part of the nationwide “No Kings” protest movement.

Their objections ranged from ongoing ICE raids to the federal government shutdown, from Medicaid cuts and the treatment of immigrants to the deployment of National Guard units to major U.S. cities. They chanted, cheered and waved American flags as passing carshonked in support.

“It will get worse before it gets better,” said Jason Yorek of St. Louis Park, who joined a large rally near Hwy. 100. “But things like this plant seeds of hope. It’s a good reminder that there are tons of people that believe this current president and his administration do not represent what they stand for.”

Minnesota GOP Chair Alex Plechash denounced the rallies in a statement issued the day before they were held, calling them “a prepackaged Washington playbook imported to insult Minnesota voters.”

“They say ‘No Kings,’” Plechash said, “but they’re bankrolling a kingdom of radicals, bureaucrats, and unelected elites.”

There were no reports of organized counterprotests, and only a few individuals were spotted at the rallies in apparent opposition.

In downtown Minneapolis, music echoed as a crowd jammed Commons Park near U.S. Bank Stadium, where attendees beat drums, chanted and marched in the area. They waved signs reading “No Kings, No Lies” and “Are we great again yet?” in apparent reference to Trump’s “Make America Great Again” slogan.

Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison helps hold the banner and leads thousands of people in a march during a No Kings protest in Minneapolis on Saturday. (Alex Kormann/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

At the park, Attorney General Keith Ellison led a moment of silence for the victims of the Annunciation Catholic School shooting in August and for former House Speaker Melissa Hortman and her husband, Mark, who were killed in a politically motivated attack in June.

“We’ve got a violence crisis. An oligarch crisis,” Ellison told the crowd. “Oligarchs who at no point slow down in their ravenous pursuit for more, more, more.

“All they ever got for me and for you are thoughts and prayers. But I’m thinking and I’m praying for no kings.”

The Rev. Jim Erlandson, pastor of the Lutheran Church of the Redeemer in St. Paul, said he joined the Minneapolis protest “as a citizen and a man of faith.”

“Do not put your trust in princes,” Erlandson said, quoting Scripture. “As people of faith, we reject the twisting of Christian faith and the words of Jesus.”

Christina Anderson clutched the hands of her 4- and 9-year-old children during the march. Anderson, 42, said she brought her kids to get them involved, adding that things are “looking pretty bleak.”

“The way things are being painted in the media, they just won’t understand,” she said. “So we need to show how to make change and how to make a voice heard.”

U.S. Sen. Tina Smith told the crowd in Commons Park that Trump “is not as strong as he wants you to believe. The strength of this country is right here in downtown Minneapolis.”

Carol Lawrence wears a crown during a No Kings protest in Minneapolis on Saturday. (Alex Kormann/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

In Golden Valley, protesters lined up along Hwy. 55, and in St. Louis Park they formed a line more than a mile long in front of some of the city’s busiest shopping centers, at times spilling into the street.

Amber Miller, who went to the rally with her friends, said they felt it was their duty.

“They want to divide us,” she said. “They want to say that we’re alone. And we have to show that we’re not.”

Hundreds gathered in St. Cloud along both sides of Hwy. 23 near downtown. “What’s great about today is you can tell people are paying attention,” said Rick Christensen, 63, of Sartell.

Chad Claypool, a union member from St. Cloud, said he thought the turnout was “amazing,” considering that Stearns County typically leans conservative.

“I think it’s a sea change,” he said. “Tides are changing against authoritarianism.”

More than a thousand people held signs, chanted, and cheered to the near-constant honks from passersby along the busy Minnesota Hwy. 23 in St. Cloud. (Jenny Berg/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

More than a thousand gathered near downtown Rochester, some of them wearing masks or helmets, they said, to prevent them from being identified and vulnerable to retaliation. Others wore costumes ranging from video game characters to outfits from the TV series and novel “The Handmaid’s Tale,” signaling concerns over women’s rights.

Rochester residents Mary Kirk, 74, and Bernard Kirk, 76, said they blame the administration’s Medicaid cuts for recently losing their insurance due to rising costs. They also took issue with ICE agents wearing masks and deployment of the National Guard to combat crime in major cities. “What he’s doing is disgusting,” Bernard Kirk said of Trump.

“I’m just tired of seeing the corruption,” said Paul Damm, 34, of Rochester. He held up a sign reading “Our vote, our voice” as he marched with hundreds of people in downtown Rochester along Broadway Avenue.

Wes Biren, 28, a student at Rochester Community and Technical College, said he believes Trump’s actions circumvent the states, Congress and the judicial system. He fears the United States could descend into a dictatorship if people don’t speak out.

“You read about this stuff all through history, you see all these patterns,” Biren said. “You see it happening again and again, and you’re seeing it now.”

Thousands of people gather in the Commons Park to kick off a No Kings protest in downtown Minneapolis on Saturday. (Alex Kormann/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Sydney Kashiwagi, Sofia Barnett, Jenny Berg and Trey Mewes of the Minnesota Star Tribune contributed to this report.

about the writers

Greg Stanley

Reporter

Greg Stanley is an environmental reporter for the Minnesota Star Tribune. He has previously covered water issues, development and politics in Florida's Everglades and in northern Illinois.

Kyeland Jackson

General Assignment Reporter

Kyeland Jackson is a general assignment reporter for the Star Tribune.

