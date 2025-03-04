Prosecutors are willing to spare a man prison time in exchange for admitting that he killed another man with one punch outside a St. Paul bar.
Prosecutors spare man prison time for one-punch killing outside St. Paul bar
Pheng Vang, 39, of St. Paul agreed to plead guilty to manslaughter.
Pheng Vang, 39, of St. Paul agreed Monday in Ramsey County District Court to plead guilty to first-degree manslaughter in connection with a fight on March 23, 2024, at the Far East bar that led to the death of 30-year-old Peter Nguyen of Coon Rapids.
Rather than prison time, the plea deal with the County Attorney’s Office calls for Vang to serve about a year in jail and includes 100 hours of community work service.
Vang remains free on bond ahead of sentencing, which is scheduled for May 5.
According to the criminal complaint:
A witness said Nguyen “had some kind of issue with people who had been attending a birthday party” at the bar in the 900 block of Arcade Street.
Nguyen was “squaring up to fight” someone outside when Vang stepped in and sent Nguyen down with one punch.
Under questioning at police headquarters, Vang said he saw a member of his family and Nguyen were about to fight. He said he wanted to defuse the situation, saw Nguyen bend down to pick up a shot glass and threw a punch that struck Nguyen in the shoulder and the face.
The Ramsey County Medical Examiner’s Office ruled that Nguyen died from a head injury.
