Prosecutors allege security lapses at downtown Minneapolis bar where shooting killed 1, wounded 3

Charges against a suspected gang member accused of shooting up a now-shuttered downtown Minneapolis bar, killing one patron and wounding three others, allege that security lapses that night contributed to the the gunfire erupting.
Arlonzo Williams Jr., 26, is charged with one count each of second-degree murder and illegal gun possession, and three counts of second-degree attempted murder, in connection with the Oct. 7 shooting at Bar Zia on S. 4th Street near the Hennepin County jail.
Dantrell DaJuan Clark, 24, is charged as an accomplice with the same murder and attempted murder counts.
Police have identified the murder victim as 21-year-old Damarco Fletcher Jr. of Minneapolis. Wounded were two women, ages 35 and 22, and a 24-year-old man.
The criminal complaints, the most recent one filed Wednesday in Hennepin County District Court against Clark, contend how Williams evaded detection by security and got inside with a gun:
At 10:54 p.m., Williams, Clark and an unnamed accomplice were patted down by security, given wristbands and allowed in the bar.
“During the next half-hour,” the charges continued, “[Williams and Clark] exited and re-entered the bar multiple times. When the men re-entered the bar, they were required to show security their wristbands but were not re-checked for weapons.”
At 11:30 p.m., Williams and Clark stepped out of the bar and walked to their car. Williams got in the vehicle. He and Clark then walked back to the bar and re-entered for a final time “without being screened for weapons,” the charges read.