One dead, three hurt in downtown Minneapolis shooting

One person is dead and three others are wounded following a shooting inside a downtown Minneapolis bar late Tuesday.
Shots rang out shortly after 11:30 p.m. at Bar Zia Grill, which is near the Hennepin County Public Safety Facility and Jerry Haaf Memorial parking ramp at 4th Street and 5th Avenue S., according to a list of police calls posted online.
A 21-year-old man died at the scene from multiple gunshot wounds. Two women and another man suffered noncritical gunshot wounds and were taken to HCMC for treatment, police said.
Preliminary information indicates that an altercation inside the bar escalated to gunfire. Officers encountered a large, unruly crowd involved in physical altercations when they arrived.
“Officer needs help,” read several listings of police calls posted online.
Additional officers from the Second, Third and Fifth precincts, along with deputies from the Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office, responded to assist, a statement from Minneapolis police said.
“This senseless violence is heartbreaking and unacceptable,” Police Chief Brian O’Hara said. “An argument inside a crowded bar should never end in gunfire and a loss of life. Our investigators are working to identify everyone involved and hold those responsible accountable. Anyone who knows the identity of the person who pulled the trigger is urged to contact police.”
Police have not arrested anybody connected to the shooting, but one person was arrested on suspicion of obstruction, police said.