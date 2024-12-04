Prominent Twin Cities racehorse owner, businessman accused of drugging, sexually assaulting bartender

Investigators spoke with Butzow who told them he hired the woman to work as a bartender, that she returned to help clean up two days later on the same day his wife had left town. He said they drank wine and she was too intoxicated to drive home so he had her rest in his bedroom. Butzow said he was rubbing her back and she was “in and out of consciousness.” He denied sexually assaulting her and said she left his home around 1 a.m.