Professor fired for not complying with COVID-19 vaccine mandate sues Walz, school leaders

In the waning months of 2021, Walz said that government employees must be vaccinated or test weekly for COVID-19, a ruling that included the approximately 15,000 faculty and staff at Minnesota State’s dozens of colleges and universities. Stewart said in court documents that he lost his job in 2022 because he didn’t want a vaccine that had had limited testing and did not want to “subject himself to the humiliating ritual of providing bodily fluids and medical information” on a state-mandated cycle.