Jerry Seeman, a Minnesotan who went on to become one of the most memorable and influential officials in NFL history, has made the cut to 25 candidates being considered for the Pro Football Hall of Fame’s contributor category finalist for 2025, the Hall announced Wednesday.
The former NFL official grew up in Plainview and went to college at Winona State before starting his career.
Seeman was a quarterback and a three-sport star at Plainview High School before going on to Winona State, where he played football and basketball while getting a degree in mathematics in 1957.
He climbed the ranks in officiating from high school to the Big Ten to the NFL in 1975. In the NFL, he kept climbing from line judge to head linesman to director of officiating over the next quarter-century.
Seeman officiated in Super Bowls XXIII and XV. He also was the first official to have his number (70) retired. Seeman died at his home in Blaine in 2013.
The Hall’s Contributor Blue-Ribbon Committee reduced the list from 47. It will continue its reduction until one finalist will be presented to the Hall’s full 50-member selection committee. All finalists require 80 percent approval from the committee for selection.
Here is a look at the 25 still under consideration:
K.S. “Bud” Adams: During his 54 years as founder, owner, chairman of the board, president and CEO of the Titans/Oilers franchise, Adams was a pivotal figure in the NFL.
Roone Arledge: Television industry executive and producer whose creativity, leadership and technical innovations revolutionized the presentation of both news and sports.
Chris Berman: One of America’s most respected, popular and, in many ways, beloved sportscasters.
Howard Cosell: A member of ABC’s original “Monday Night Football” broadcasting team, Cosell worked alongside football legends Don Meredith and Frank Gifford from 1970 to 1983.
Otho Davis: Served as associate athletic trainer for the Baltimore Colts in 1971 and the head athletic trainer for the Philadelphia Eagles from 1973 to 1995.
John Facenda: Beginning his career at NFL Films in 1965 until his death in 1984 at age 71, Facenda narrated numerous films and weekly highlights packages.
Mike Giddings: Former player, coach and scout who created the NFL talent evaluation and analytics company called Proscout.
Ralph Hay: Owner of the Canton Bulldogs from 1918-22 and hosted the NFL’s formational meeting in his automobile dealership in downtown Canton.
Frank “Bucko” Kilroy: Worked in player personnel and scouting for the Philadelphia Eagles, Washington Redskins and Dallas Cowboys. He was the Patriots’ general manager from 1979 to 1982 and vice president from 1983 to 1993.
Don Klosterman: Built successful teams in three leagues (Chargers, Chiefs and Oilers in the AFL; Colts and Rams of the NFL; and the L.A. Express in the USFL).
Eddie Kotal: Scout for the Los Angeles Rams from 1947-61 and was one of the first to scout Black colleges and universities.
Robert Kraft: Owner, chairman and CEO of the New England Patriots from 1994 to present.
Virginia McCaskey: Owner of the Chicago Bears from 1983 to present.
Rich McKay: General manager, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 1994-2003; general manager, Atlanta Falcons, 2003-08; president/CEO, Atlanta Falcons, 2008 to present.
John McVay: Joined the 49ers in 1979 as the team’s director of player personnel and spent 21 seasons there, ultimately presiding over five Super Bowl-winning seasons as vice president/director of football operations.
Art Modell: Owner of the Cleveland Browns from 1961-95 and Baltimore Ravens from 1996-2011.
Lee Remmel: A sportswriter and columnist for the Green Bay Press-Gazette for 29 years, Green Bay Packers director of public relations from 1974 to 2004 and Packers historian from 2004-07.
Eddie Robinson: Credited with sending dozens of players to the NFL as coach at the HBCU Grambling State.
Art Rooney Jr.: Employed with the Steelers since 1961, from 1964 through 1986, worked in the Steelers’ scouting department. Currently a Steelers vice president and member of the Board of Directors.
Seymour Siwoff: Owner and president of Elias Sports Bureau, the official statistician of the NFL, from 1952-2019.
Amy Trask: CEO of the Oakland Raiders from 1997-2013.
Jim Tunney: NFL official from 1960-1991. Worked as a field judge from 1960-67 and a referee from 1968-1991.
Doug Williams: Career with Tampa Bay Buccaneers (1978-1982) and Washington Redskins (1986-89) included historic moment as first Black quarterback to start and win a Super Bowl (XXII) with an MVP performance; credited with creating opportunities for future Black athletes.
John Wooten: Director of pro scouting for the Dallas Cowboys from 1975 to 1991. Created player development programs for the NFL in 1991. Vice president/player personnel for the Philadelphia Eagles in 1992 and assistant director, pro/college scouting for the Baltimore Ravens until his retirement in 2002.
