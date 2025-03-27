Prison for southern Minnesota driver whose drunken crash killed a motorcyclist

A southeastern Minnesota man was sentenced to more than three years in prison on Thursday in connection with a 2022 drunken driving crash that killed a motorcyclist.
Nicholas Sprau, 60, of Chatfield pleaded guilty in December to a felony charge of criminal vehicular homicide. In exchange for his plea, four counts related to vehicular homicide and drunken driving were dismissed.
Sprau was drunk and within feet of his driveway when he crashed his vehicle into an oncoming motorcycle the night of Sept. 10, 2022. Motorcyclist Ricky Hutton, 36, of nearby Stewartville, was pronounced dead at the scene.
At Sprau’s sentencing, Hutton’s sister-in-law and teenage daughter described the pain of losing a family member. They asked the court not to grant Sprau leniency in his sentencing.
“He didn’t get to see me grow up,” Hutton’s daughter told the court.
She said she hopes her father is remembered for his humor and ability to light up a room whenever he walked in.
The defense had asked the court to consider a lighter sentence for Sprau, noting that he had no criminal history. His initial plea called for a 41-month sentence.
“There is nothing in his background or in the nature of the offense that makes be believe he will be back here again,” defense attorney Eric Newmark said.