General Mills nearly doubled its profit over the past year, reporting an $822 million haul for its fourth fiscal quarter that ran from March through May.

The Golden Valley food company sold fewer products and faced increased costs during the quarter — challenges that were more than offset with price increases passed on to consumers.

"We finished the year with positive momentum," CEO Jeff Harmening said in a statement Wednesday. "I'm proud of how our execution outpaced our competition in a highly volatile operating environment."

While sales volumes were down for the company's largest segment, North American retail, pet food was able to move more units. But as demand for Blue Buffalo increased, "capacity constraints limited our ability to grow," said chief financial officer Kofi Bruce.

Sales for the quarter totaled $4.9 billion, an 8% increase over the year before. Organic sales, which don't include sold or acquired businesses, were up 13%.

Earnings per share totaled $1.35 for the quarter, which beat analyst predictions.

For the entirety of fiscal 2022, the company reported a $2.7 billion profit, an increase of 16% from the year before. Sales increased 5% to $19 billion.

General Mills expects inflation to continue over the next year, with its costs expected to rise 14%, compared to an 8% increase over the past 12 months.

"We are planning for rising inflation and reduced consumer spending power to lead to an increase in at-home eating and other value-seeking behaviors," Harmening said. "Amid this dynamic environment, we are confident we will continue to compete effectively."