Decision Day

Sunday marks the end of the regular season in MLS. All 26 teams are in action. Here’s a preview:

Western Conference

All eight playoff spots have been claimed. Sporting KC (1.8 ppg), Portland (1.73) and Seattle (1.71) are vying for the West’s top seed. All six games Sunday begin at 5:30 p.m. Teams in bold have clinched playoff berths.

Minnesota United vs. FC Dallas (FSN)

Portland at Los Angeles FC (FS1)

Colorado at Houston

Sporting KC at Real Salt Lake

San Jose at Seattle

LA Galaxy at Vancouver

Eastern Conference

Two playoff berths are up for grabs among Chicago, D.C. United, Miami, Montreal and Atlanta. Chicago and Montreal currently hold the final two spots. Philadelphia and Toronto FC are vying for the East’s top seed and the Supporters’ Shield for best regular- season record. All seven games Sunday begin at 2:30 p.m. Teams in bold have clinched playoff berths.

New England at Philadelphia (Ch. 5)

New York City FC at Chicago

Atlanta at Columbus

Montreal at D.C. United

Cincinnati at Miami

Toronto FC at New York

Nashville at Orlando City