President Joe Biden will make his first Minnesota stop since being elected, as he highlights the infrastructure law he signed two weeks ago. The roughly $1 trillion package is focused on improving roads, bridges and public transportation throughout the country.
The Democratic president is scheduled to visit Dakota County Technical College in Rosemount on Tuesday afternoon to deliver remarks on the new law.
The White House projects that Minnesota will get $4.5 billion for highways, over $800 million for public transportation, $680 million for water projects and roughly $300 million for bridges within a five-year span. The state is also expected to see at least $100 million for broadband.
