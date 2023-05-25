Democratic President Joe Biden called on Congress to pass police reform while remembering George Floyd on the third anniversary of the Minnesota man's death.

"As a Nation, may we ensure that George Floyd's legacy and the legacy of so many others we also honor every day are not solely about their deaths, but what we do to honor their memory," Biden said in a statement early Thursday morning.

In the years since Floyd was killed by Minneapolis police, attempts to pass police reform at the federal level have failed to become law. On the first anniversary of Floyd's death in 2021, Biden met with Floyd's family at the White House after publicly calling on Congress to reach a deal by that day.

House Democrats had earlier passed the wide ranging George Floyd Justice in Policing Act amid GOP opposition, but bipartisan support was needed to get major reform through the Senate. Talks fell apart later that year. On the second anniversary, members of Floyd's family attended an event where Biden signed an executive order that was more limited in what it could impact.

"Across our Administration, we have made significant progress in fulfilling the requirements of my EO, making policing safer, more equitable, and more effective," Biden said in his statement.

Biden's words Thursday came after he asked Congress during his February State of the Union speech to take action on police reform.

"But we know that implementing real and lasting change at the state and local levels requires Congress to act. I urge Congress to enact meaningful police reform and send it to my desk. I will sign it," Biden said Thursday. "I will continue to do everything in my power to fight for police accountability in Congress, and I remain willing to work with Republicans and Democrats alike on genuine solutions."

Events in Floyd's memory are being held in Minnesota over the next several days.