WASHINGTON – President Joe Biden met with George Floyd's family on the anniversary of the Minnesota man's death, after a year where the sight of a police officer kneeling on Floyd's neck unleashed protests and calls for change nationwide.

Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris gathered with the Floyd family for about an hour Tuesday afternoon. Underlying the emotional day, however, was the inability of Congress to meet the president's deadline to advance police reform legislation by the anniversary of Floyd's death.

Philonise Floyd, George's brother, described Biden as a "genuine guy," and said the family was thankful after the meeting. But he also made clear they want to see the police reform bill named after George Floyd signed into law.

"If you can make federal laws to protect the bird which is the bald eagle, you can make federal laws to protect people of color," Philonise Floyd told reporters.

In March, House Democrats passed the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act. The legislation was strongly opposed by Republicans, who favored a less sweeping series of changes.

The family's White House visit came in between trips to Capitol Hill Tuesday, where family members met with leading lawmakers amid negotiations over the police reform package named after Floyd. After meeting with Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Rep. Karen Bass in the morning, Pelosi told reporters, "They were lovely, they're optimistic, they're positive, but they're determined that we will get something done."

From left, Keeta Floyd, her husband Philonise Floyd, brother of George Floyd who was killed by Minneapolis police, Gwen Carr, mother of Eric Garner who was killed by a New York Police Department officer using a prohibited chokehold during his arrest, and civil rights attorney Ben Crump, who represented the family George Floyd, talk to reporters following a meeting with Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C., who is working on a police reform bill in the Senate, at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, April 29, 2021. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

Outside the White House, Brandon Williams, George Floyd's nephew, said the president showed concern, and wanted to see how the family was doing and how he could support them.

"He did let us know that he supports passing the bill, but he wants to make sure that it's the right bill and not a rushed bill," Williams said. And on the deadline, Williams said Biden is "not happy about it not being met, but all in all, he just wants the bill to be right and meaningful and that it holds George's legacy intact."

One member of the Floyd family stayed away. His sister Bridgett Floyd said in Minnesota that she will only travel to Washington when there is a bill to be signed into law.

The reckoning on racial justice and policing stemming from Floyd's killing last May hasn't been lost on Biden. The Democrat has put the Floyd family's experience front and center during major moments this year.

On the day former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin was convicted in Floyd's murder, Biden and Harris spoke on the phone with the family. The president could be heard telling the family they were "incredible" and later saying "we're all so relieved," shortly after the verdict was announced. He later addressed the nation in a televised speech and called for further action and change in Floyd's memory by May 25.

An effort to find a bipartisan compromise in the Senate remains underway. Yet Republicans and Democrats are deeply divided on police reform, even within Minnesota's congressional delegation.

"While it is disappointing that we have been unable to come up with an agreement on police reform, we will take as long as need be to get this legislation right," Minnesota Republican Rep. Pete Stauber, a former police officer, said in a statement. "I will never support bad legislation just for the chance to say that we got something done in this space."

The meeting between Biden and the Floyd family is "deeply symbolic," Minnesota Sen. Tina Smith said in an interview this week, and shows "the commitment that the president has to moving our country forward on racial justice."

"Missing this deadline, at the end of the day, will be less important than the strong bill that we have to pass," Smith, a Democrat, said about the legislation named after Floyd.

Despite the family's grief, their trip to D.C. included some warm moments. One member of Floyd's legal team said Biden played with Floyd's young daughter Gianna who "had an absolute ball."

"Being here today is an honor, to meet with the president and the vice president and for them to show their concern to our family and for them to actually give an ear to our concerns and how we feel on the situation," said Terrence Floyd, George's brother.

Staff writer Jim Spencer contributed to this report.

