Kaelyn Wittwer, Delano (MEGAN LIDEEN)
Prep Athletes of the Week: Kaelyn Wittwer keeps Delano volleyball atop state rankings
Also: Minnehaha Academy’s Chloe Alley wins Class 1A, Section 4 individual singles title to advance to the state tournament
The Minnesota Star Tribune
October 15, 2024 at 12:30PM
Kaelyn Wittwer
Delano • volleyball
In her fourth season on the Delano varsity, Wittwer has made a big impression on the Tigers’ program.
“Her fearless attitude on defense is inspiring, and her exceptional ball control on serve receive has been a key factor in our team’s success,” Delano coach Becca Rue said. “She is an ultimate competitor and her energy is contagious to those around her.”
Wittwer, a 5-5 junior libero, is one reason why the Delano is ranked No. 1 in Class 3A.
Last month, in a victory over Southwest Christian, Wittwer recorded the 1,000th dig of her career. She is averaging 14.8 digs per match this season.
“Kaelyn’s incredible court coverage truly showcases her strength as a libero,” Rue said.
Wittwer has made 442 receptions with only 28 reception errors.
Last season, Wittwer and the Tigers reached the championship match of the Class 3A tournament.
Chloe Alley
Minnehaha Academy • tennis
The sophomore won three matches in straight sets to win the Class 1A, Section 4 individual singles title and advance to the state tournament. Alley, who was 17-1 during the regular season, has competed in the state tournament the past two years in doubles. Alley and Greta Johnson won the doubles title in 2022 and were the runner-up last season.
Caleb Dickel
Minneapolis Washburn • cross-country
After the start to his senior season was slowed because of an illness, Dickel has slowly recovered. Last week, he ran a season-best 15 minutes, 45 seconds to win the individual title at the Minneapolis City Conference meet at Gale Woods Farm. “He has developed into a strong leader on the team,” Millers coach Curtis Johnson said. “The younger athletes look up to him and he is their biggest cheerleader.”
Liam Johnson
Minneapolis South • football
The senior kicker booted a 51-yard field goal — tied for fifth longest in state history according to the MSHSL website — against Minneapolis Camden earlier this month. He is perfect on points after touchdowns (7-for-7) and has converted on two other field goals. He also was the goalkeeper on the Tigers’ boys soccer team this fall.
Maya Johnson
Southwest Christian • soccer
The senior, who was first-team All-State last year, is “having another great year for us,” said coach Mark Anderson. Johnson’s 21 goals and 17 assists have helped the Stars reach the Class 1A, Section 6 championship match. Johnson, who holds the program’s single-season scoring record and the career goals record, has committed to Bemidji State.
Annika Midness
Minneapolis Southwest • cross-country
The junior was the individual winner at the Minneapolis City Conference meet at Gale Woods Farm. Midness’ time of 19:19.8 in the 5K race led the Lakers to a sweep of the top five places. Midness, the champion in the 1,600 meters in each of the past two conference track and field meets, “does her best everyday because it contributes to her team,” Lakers coach Jaime Yaeck said.
Sam Shaughnessy
Blaine • football
The senior quarterback rushed for 212 yards and four touchdowns and passed for 125 yards and two scores in the Bengals’ 55-9 victory over Coon Rapids. He has rushed for 1,015 yards on 7.6 yards per carry and nine touchdowns for the Bengals (5-2) this season, while throwing six TD passes with only three interceptions.
Nominate an athlete: Send an email with supporting information to preps@startribune.com. Include a photo and a link, if available, to video.
