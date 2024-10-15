High Schools

Prep Athletes of the Week: Kaelyn Wittwer keeps Delano volleyball atop state rankings

Also: Minnehaha Academy’s Chloe Alley wins Class 1A, Section 4 individual singles title to advance to the state tournament

By Joel Rippel

The Minnesota Star Tribune
October 15, 2024 at 12:30PM
Last month in a victory over Southwest Christian, Kaelyn Wittwer earned recorded the 1,000th dig of her career. She is averaging 14.8 digs per match this season. (Provided by Becca Rue)
Kaelyn Wittwer, Delano (MEGAN LIDEEN)

Kaelyn Wittwer

Delano • volleyball

In her fourth season on the Delano varsity, Wittwer has made a big impression on the Tigers’ program.

“Her fearless attitude on defense is inspiring, and her exceptional ball control on serve receive has been a key factor in our team’s success,” Delano coach Becca Rue said. “She is an ultimate competitor and her energy is contagious to those around her.”

Wittwer, a 5-5 junior libero, is one reason why the Delano is ranked No. 1 in Class 3A.

Last month, in a victory over Southwest Christian, Wittwer recorded the 1,000th dig of her career. She is averaging 14.8 digs per match this season.

“Kaelyn’s incredible court coverage truly showcases her strength as a libero,” Rue said.

Wittwer has made 442 receptions with only 28 reception errors.

Last season, Wittwer and the Tigers reached the championship match of the Class 3A tournament.

Chloe Alley, Minnehaha Academy (right)

Chloe Alley

Minnehaha Academy • tennis

The sophomore won three matches in straight sets to win the Class 1A, Section 4 individual singles title and advance to the state tournament. Alley, who was 17-1 during the regular season, has competed in the state tournament the past two years in doubles. Alley and Greta Johnson won the doubles title in 2022 and were the runner-up last season.

Caleb Dickel, Minneapolis Washburn (Provided/Provided)

Caleb Dickel

Minneapolis Washburn • cross-country

After the start to his senior season was slowed because of an illness, Dickel has slowly recovered. Last week, he ran a season-best 15 minutes, 45 seconds to win the individual title at the Minneapolis City Conference meet at Gale Woods Farm. “He has developed into a strong leader on the team,” Millers coach Curtis Johnson said. “The younger athletes look up to him and he is their biggest cheerleader.”

Liam Johnson, Minneapolis South

Liam Johnson

Minneapolis South • football

The senior kicker booted a 51-yard field goal — tied for fifth longest in state history according to the MSHSL website — against Minneapolis Camden earlier this month. He is perfect on points after touchdowns (7-for-7) and has converted on two other field goals. He also was the goalkeeper on the Tigers’ boys soccer team this fall.

Maya Johnson, Southwest Christian

Maya Johnson

Southwest Christian • soccer

The senior, who was first-team All-State last year, is “having another great year for us,” said coach Mark Anderson. Johnson’s 21 goals and 17 assists have helped the Stars reach the Class 1A, Section 6 championship match. Johnson, who holds the program’s single-season scoring record and the career goals record, has committed to Bemidji State.

Related Coverage

High Schools

Prep Athletes of the Week: Minnetonka's Eli Ryan is irreplaceable on the soccer field

High Schools

Meet the Star Tribune Prep Athletes of the Week

High Schools

From Twin Cities to Greater Minnesota, Prep Athletes of the Week include record holders and team leaders
Annika Midness, Minneapolis Southwest

Annika Midness

Minneapolis Southwest • cross-country

The junior was the individual winner at the Minneapolis City Conference meet at Gale Woods Farm. Midness’ time of 19:19.8 in the 5K race led the Lakers to a sweep of the top five places. Midness, the champion in the 1,600 meters in each of the past two conference track and field meets, “does her best everyday because it contributes to her team,” Lakers coach Jaime Yaeck said.

Sam Shaughnessy, Blaine

Sam Shaughnessy

Blaine • football

The senior quarterback rushed for 212 yards and four touchdowns and passed for 125 yards and two scores in the Bengals’ 55-9 victory over Coon Rapids. He has rushed for 1,015 yards on 7.6 yards per carry and nine touchdowns for the Bengals (5-2) this season, while throwing six TD passes with only three interceptions.

Nominate an athlete: Send an email with supporting information to preps@startribune.com. Include a photo and a link, if available, to video.

about the writer

Joel Rippel

News Assistant

Joel Rippel writes about sports for the Star Tribune.

See More

More from High Schools

See More
High Schools

Boys soccer: Mankato East advances to Class 2A tournament with overtime goal

card image

Junior forward Carson Stenzel scores three minutes into overtime, giving Mankato East a 1-0 win over Marshall at New Prague in the Section 2 final.

High Schools

Football Across Minnesota: Gophers QB recruit honors sister lost to SIDS

Staff headshot
Chip Scoggins
card image
High Schools

Lossow returns to football sidelines at Minneapolis Roosevelt despite ongoing battle with Crohn's disease

card image