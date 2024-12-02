Prep Athletes of the Week: Jordan Ode’s girls basketball highlights began before the season did
Ode, a 6-foot guard for Maple Grove, signed with Michigan State first, then came up big in two victories.
Maple Grove • basketball
A week before her senior season started, Ode, a 6-foot guard, signed to play for Michigan State. Her next coach had plenty to say.
“Jordan Ode loves basketball,” Spartans coach Robyn Fralick said in a release announcing the signing. “She has a relentless work ethic and is committed to being both a dynamic scorer and a very willing defender.”
Ode, who set single-season and career scoring records for the Crimson last season, then started her final prep season with a flourish. Last week, she scored 59 points while leading the Crimson to two victories over ranked opponents.
The Crimson, ranked No. 4 in Class 4A, edged No. 6 Wayzata 56-55, as Ode scored 30 points, including the winning basket with seven seconds remaining. In an 80-56 victory over No. 9 Rosemount, Ode scored 29 points.
In four games this season, Ode is averaging 25.5 points per game. She averaged 21 points and 6.5 rebounds last season.
Ajiem Agwa
Austin • basketball
The senior guard had 28 points and four steals in the Packers’ 69-46 victory over Mankato East in their season opener last Tuesday. Last season she averaged 23.2 points — including a school single-game record 51 points — with 6.7 rebounds and 4.7 steals per game for the Packers.
Tony Baumann
Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted • wrestling
Baumann, a senior ranked No. 5 at 145 pounds in Class 2A, reached 100 career victories when he opened the season with two victories — each by technical fall — last Wednesday as the Lakers won a four-team meet. He went 24-13 last season at 139 pounds and went 2-2 at the state tournament.
Sophie Cappiello
Prior Lake • hockey
The junior goaltender, who replaced a graduated three-year starter, is in her first season on the Lakers varsity team. She has a 2.52 goals-against average and .902 save percentage and one shutout in seven games. “Sophie has stepped into the role with confidence and poise,” Lakers assistant coach Joey Larsen said. “No matter the situation, nothing seems to rattle her.
Ida Huber
Dodge County • hockey
The senior stopped 22 of 23 shots in the Wildcats’ 4-1 victory over Class 2A No. 7 South St. Paul last Tuesday. Huber, who has committed to Long Island University, is 6-0-1 with three shutouts and a .951 save percentage for the Wildcats, who are ranked No. 1 in Class 1A. She has given up only six goals.
Tristan Kriech
Elk River/Zimmerman • hockey
The junior forward had three goals and an assist in a season-opening 6-1 victory over Buffalo. Kriech, who stands 6-5, had eight goals and 10 assists in 30 games last season, when the Elks won the Class 2A, Section 8 title.
Kendyl Lodermeier
Goodhue • basketball
The 6-foot forward opened her senior season with a milestone, scoring 18 points in the Wildcats’ 71-64 victory over Kasson-Mantorville to surpass 1,000 points for her career. A two-year starter, she was first-team all-state last season as the Wildcats won the Class 1A state title.
