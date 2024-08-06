Preliminary reports of tornados in several southern Minnesota communities after storm

At least seven communities reported tornados or funnel clouds after a storm blew across the state Monday evening.
County officials as of 9 p.m. said they were still evaluating reports of damage, including a few damaged buildings, uprooted trees, and downed branches and powerlines across southern Minnesota.
Over a two-and-a-half-hour period starting at 5:30 p.m., the National Weather Service received reports of tornados south of Janesville in Waseca County, north of St. James in Watonwan County and south of Wells in Faribault County.
Three other reports came out of Freeborn County: tornados north of Emmons and south of Conger and a rotating funnel cloud almost touching the ground near Alden.
Officials in Freeborn County did not immediately return an interview request Monday evening.
Waseca County had storm damage near Janesville, Otisco Township, and New Richland, Waseca County Sheriff Jay Dulas said. Damage included a downed tree that landed on a house.