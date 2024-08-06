Greater Minnesota

Preliminary reports of tornados in several southern Minnesota communities after storm

Officials were still evaluating reports of damage.

ByElliot Hughes&Jp Lawrence

Star Tribune

August 6, 2024 at 1:30AM

At least seven communities reported tornados or funnel clouds after a storm blew across the state Monday evening.

County officials as of 9 p.m. said they were still evaluating reports of damage, including a few damaged buildings, uprooted trees, and downed branches and powerlines across southern Minnesota.

Over a two-and-a-half-hour period starting at 5:30 p.m., the National Weather Service received reports of tornados south of Janesville in Waseca County, north of St. James in Watonwan County and south of Wells in Faribault County.

Three other reports came out of Freeborn County: tornados north of Emmons and south of Conger and a rotating funnel cloud almost touching the ground near Alden.

Officials in Freeborn County did not immediately return an interview request Monday evening.

Waseca County had storm damage near Janesville, Otisco Township, and New Richland, Waseca County Sheriff Jay Dulas said. Damage included a downed tree that landed on a house.

In Watonwan County, some farm outbuildings were damaged in the night’s storms, but it’s unclear whether a tornado was involved, said Ryan Visher, emergency management director for the county.

A rapidly rotating funnel cloud was also reported near Mankato. Eric Weller, the Emergency Management Director of Blue Earth County, said trees were down and highway signs were blown away, but there were no reports of major damage or flooding.

As of 9:15 p.m. Monday, no storm damage had been reported in the metro area, but nearly 10,000 customers were still without power, according to Xcel Energy.




Most Read

list card image
Greater Minnesota

Tolkkinen: This is the sliver of common ground in the divisive abortion debate

list card image
Greater Minnesota

Minnesota shows ‘significant increase’ in rabies cases, driven by rabid skunks

Bemidji

Akeley, Minn., man charged with shooting friend, who was airlifted to Fargo in critical condition

Greater Minnesota

90 days in jail for man who crashed car while drunk, left wife with fatal injury

Elliot Hughes

Reporter

Elliot Hughes is a general assignment reporter for the Star Tribune.

See More

Jp Lawrence

Reporter

Jp Lawrence is a reporter for the Star Tribune covering southwest Minnesota.

See More

More from Greater Minnesota

See More
Greater Minnesota

Preliminary reports of tornados in several southern Minnesota communities after storm

Officials were still evaluating reports of damage.

St. Cloud

Melrose cleans up after tornado crumples buildings, scatters debris

Duluth

Iron Range man sentenced to 46 years in prison for death of Babbitt couple who took him in