The Vikings will only be down three cornerbacks on Sunday against the Lions as rookie Harrison Hand (hamstring) will suit up after being limited in practices this week and listed questionable.

Cornerbacks Holton Hill (foot), Cameron Dantzler (concussion) and Mark Fields (chest) were already ruled out after missing practices all week. The Vikings were granted a roster exemption for Hill, who missed a day of COVID-19 testing and won’t count against the 53-man roster limit until he’s cleared protocols again. He’s been sidelined with a foot injury since Oct. 7 and will miss his fourth game Sunday.

Hand joins rookie Jeff Gladney, Kris Boyd and Chris Jones, who is making his Vikings debut, as the available corners against Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford. Detroit will have Stafford after he was cleared from the COVID list as part of contact tracing.

Here’s a longer read on what the Vikings’ inexperienced cornerback group is trying to master at the NFL level.

The Lions will be without receiver Kenny Golladay (hip), defensive back Tracy Walker (foot) and guard Joe Dahl (back). Detroit also lost defensive end Trey Flowers to injured reserve this week. Defensive end Everson Griffen is making his debut for the Lions after being traded from the Cowboys before the deadline. The former Vikings star has said he’s arriving motivated to U.S. Bank Stadium.

Vikings’ inactives: Dantzler (concussion), WR Tajae Sharpe, DE Jordan Brailford, CB Dylan Mabin, OT Oli Udoh and DT James Lynch.

Lions’ inactives: WR Kenny Golladay (hip), DB Tracy Walker (foot), WR/RB Jamal Agnew (ribs), QB David Blough, G Joe Dahl (back) and OL Logan Stenberg.