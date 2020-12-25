Fullback C.J. Ham played through a quad injury against the Bears, but he was added to the list of injured Vikings players ruled out for Friday's game in New Orleans.

Ham was listed questionable to play after a quick five-day turnaround from Sunday's loss to Chicago, but he's among the team's seven inactives vs. the Saints. That list also includes three linebackers — Eric Kendricks (calf), Troy Dye (concussion) and Todd Davis (ribs) — as well as tight end Kyle Rudolph (foot), running back Alexander Mattison (concussion) and defensive end Jalyn Holmes.

Linebacker is incredibly thin, with only Wilson, Ryan Connelly and rookie Blake Lynch among available options. Hardy Nickerson Jr. remains on the practice squad. Connelly, the Eden Prairie native, appears likely to play his first extended role for the Vikings defense since he was claimed off waivers from the Giants in September.

Ham's absence will likely affect the Vikings' approach, as he's heavily involved in two-back personnel groupings that, for the past month, have helped make up for injuries at tight end. Rudolph remains sidelined, so the Vikings could turn to swing tackle Rashod Hill as an additional blocker as they have in the past.

Rookie defensive end D.J. Wonnum is slated for his first NFL start, replacing Holmes. The Vikings elevated fullback Jake Bargas and defensive end Eddie Yarbrough from the practice squad for Friday's game.

Saints' inactives: S Marcus Williams (ankle), C Nick Easton (concussion), WR Tre'Quan Smith (ankle), DE Trey Hendrickson (neck), OL Andrus Peat (ankle), DT Malcom Brown (calf) and LB Kaden Elliss

The Saints will be without defensive end Trey Hendrickson, who is among the NFL's most productive pass rushers this season with 24 quarterback hits.