Praying to be reunited: Somali refugees anticipate longer family separations under Trump

She was a teenager when she witnessed al-Shabab militants kill her father. Jama, 30, fled Somalia and resettled in Uganda as a refugee in 2011. Refugee documents said Jama was attacked in 2019 by several men; she told refugee authorities that when she reported them to the police, the assailants and their associates threatened, followed and harassed her. By then she was a single mother of three children and said she feared what would happen to them if she was harmed or killed.